Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:13 pm
COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB quartet honored by conference
The UTPB men’s soccer team had four players selected to the All-Lone Star Conference team released Thursday.
Guastavo Barroso, Ollie Grundy and Rodrigo Rogatto all earned third-team selections, while Matias Pereira was tabbed for the All-Freshman team.
Grundy added additional honors when he was named to the All-Academic team with a 4.0 GPA.
