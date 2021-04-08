  • April 8, 2021

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB quartet honored by conference

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:13 pm

Odessa American

The UTPB men’s soccer team had four players selected to the All-Lone Star Conference team released Thursday.

Guastavo Barroso, Ollie Grundy and Rodrigo Rogatto all earned third-team selections, while Matias Pereira was tabbed for the All-Freshman team.

Grundy added additional honors when he was named to the All-Academic team with a 4.0 GPA.

