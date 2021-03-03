  • March 3, 2021

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to St. Mary's on late second half goal - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to St. Mary's on late second half goal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:18 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to St. Mary's on late second half goal By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The UTPB soccer team stayed with defending Lone Star Conference regular-season champion St. Mary’s for much of their matchup Tuesday.

For the Falcons, thought, the result was different than hoped for in the end.

St. Mary’s Liam Morrison scored a goal in the 87th minute after taking advantage of a Falcons’ miscue in the defensive end and that proved to be the difference as UTPB fell 1-0 to the Rattlers in conference play at Falcon Field..

The Falcons (1-1-1 overall) were outshot 15-5 in the contest as they wrapped up their third game in seven days.

“In this game, I thought we deserved to win but soccer is a funny game,” UTPB head coach Dennis Peterson said. “We didn’t win but I was happy with how we played. We had some good opportunities but that’s the difference if you don’t put them away.”

UTPB had a pair of great looks in the first half that it was unable to convert.

The first came on a shot that was saved by St. Mary’s goalkeeper Raul Guillamon-Bejar.

He also made a save on a volley by Ollie Grundy in the last two minutes before halftime to keep the game scoreless.

The Falcons’ defense had to withstand a number of opportunities in the second half.

UTPB held thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon, who made two of his four saves five minutes into the second half off shots by the Rattlers (2-0-0, 1-0-0).

The St. Mary’s attack proved to be persistent throughout the second half and outshot UTPB 10-2 over the final 45 minutes.

The final shot proved to be the decider with Morrison being in the right place at the right time for the game’s only goal. He had five shots on the night to lead the Rattlers.

“I think it’s difficult in games like this when you feel like you’re getting opportunity after opportunity and it doesn’t quite go your way,” St. Mary’s head coach Johnny Clifford said. “We told our boys to be positive and keep going.

“I have to give massive props to UTPB because they were excellent and have made massive improvements from last year. We have to be at our best and I didn’t think we were tonight but it’s still nice to be able to come out with a win.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:18 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]