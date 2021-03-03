COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to St. Mary's on late second half goal

The UTPB soccer team stayed with defending Lone Star Conference regular-season champion St. Mary’s for much of their matchup Tuesday.

For the Falcons, thought, the result was different than hoped for in the end.

St. Mary’s Liam Morrison scored a goal in the 87th minute after taking advantage of a Falcons’ miscue in the defensive end and that proved to be the difference as UTPB fell 1-0 to the Rattlers in conference play at Falcon Field..

The Falcons (1-1-1 overall) were outshot 15-5 in the contest as they wrapped up their third game in seven days.

“In this game, I thought we deserved to win but soccer is a funny game,” UTPB head coach Dennis Peterson said. “We didn’t win but I was happy with how we played. We had some good opportunities but that’s the difference if you don’t put them away.”

UTPB had a pair of great looks in the first half that it was unable to convert.

The first came on a shot that was saved by St. Mary’s goalkeeper Raul Guillamon-Bejar.

He also made a save on a volley by Ollie Grundy in the last two minutes before halftime to keep the game scoreless.

The Falcons’ defense had to withstand a number of opportunities in the second half.

UTPB held thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon, who made two of his four saves five minutes into the second half off shots by the Rattlers (2-0-0, 1-0-0).

The St. Mary’s attack proved to be persistent throughout the second half and outshot UTPB 10-2 over the final 45 minutes.

The final shot proved to be the decider with Morrison being in the right place at the right time for the game’s only goal. He had five shots on the night to lead the Rattlers.

“I think it’s difficult in games like this when you feel like you’re getting opportunity after opportunity and it doesn’t quite go your way,” St. Mary’s head coach Johnny Clifford said. “We told our boys to be positive and keep going.

“I have to give massive props to UTPB because they were excellent and have made massive improvements from last year. We have to be at our best and I didn’t think we were tonight but it’s still nice to be able to come out with a win.”