  • April 7, 2021

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB erases three-goal deficit in overtime victory over Lubbock Christian - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB erases three-goal deficit in overtime victory over Lubbock Christian

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:04 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB erases three-goal deficit in overtime victory over Lubbock Christian OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The UTPB men’s soccer team mounted a furious rally in its regular season finale as the Falcons defeated Lubbock Christian 4-3 in overtime Tuesday at the LCU Soccer and Track Facility.

Michael Nweke scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of overtime off an assist from Salvador Vargas Ramos to complete the comeback. UTPB trailed 3-0 after 57 minutes of play before equalizing with three goals in the span of 10 minutes in the second half.

Brandon Bernal scored the first goal for the Falcons in the 67th minute and the other two goals came in quick succession in the 76th and 77th minute from Kasper Wallstroem and Matias Pereira, respectively. Gustavo Barroso was credited with all three assists in the second period.

It was not enough for UTPB’s playoff hopes, however, as UT Tyler’s 1-0 victory over Dallas Baptist eliminated the Falcons from postseason contention.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:04 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 92°/Low 53°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 50°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]