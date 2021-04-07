COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB erases three-goal deficit in overtime victory over Lubbock Christian

The UTPB men’s soccer team mounted a furious rally in its regular season finale as the Falcons defeated Lubbock Christian 4-3 in overtime Tuesday at the LCU Soccer and Track Facility.

Michael Nweke scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of overtime off an assist from Salvador Vargas Ramos to complete the comeback. UTPB trailed 3-0 after 57 minutes of play before equalizing with three goals in the span of 10 minutes in the second half.

Brandon Bernal scored the first goal for the Falcons in the 67th minute and the other two goals came in quick succession in the 76th and 77th minute from Kasper Wallstroem and Matias Pereira, respectively. Gustavo Barroso was credited with all three assists in the second period.

It was not enough for UTPB’s playoff hopes, however, as UT Tyler’s 1-0 victory over Dallas Baptist eliminated the Falcons from postseason contention.