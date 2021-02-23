  • February 23, 2021

COLLEGE SOCCER: Grundy's late goal lifts UTPB past Dustdevils - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOCCER: Grundy's late goal lifts UTPB past Dustdevils

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 6:52 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: Grundy's late goal lifts UTPB past Dustdevils Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

LAREDO The UTPB men’s soccer team started its 2021 spring season in dramatic fashion with a last-second goal for a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M International Tuesday at Dustdevil Field.

Ollie Grundy delivered the game-winner for the Falcons in the 90th minute off an assist from Matias Pereira, who entered the game less than two minutes prior as a sub.

Joel Hope had the opening goal for UTPB in the 37th minute after it had fallen behind in the 24th minute with a goal by Magnus Poulsen of the Dustdevils (0-1).

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 6:52 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 41°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 43°/Low 29°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]