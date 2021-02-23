COLLEGE SOCCER: Grundy's late goal lifts UTPB past Dustdevils

LAREDO The UTPB men’s soccer team started its 2021 spring season in dramatic fashion with a last-second goal for a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M International Tuesday at Dustdevil Field.

Ollie Grundy delivered the game-winner for the Falcons in the 90th minute off an assist from Matias Pereira, who entered the game less than two minutes prior as a sub.

Joel Hope had the opening goal for UTPB in the 37th minute after it had fallen behind in the 24th minute with a goal by Magnus Poulsen of the Dustdevils (0-1).