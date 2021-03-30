COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall to Midwestern State in home finale

The UTPB men’s soccer team will have to wait another week to find out its postseason fate.

The Falcons had a chance to build off of its victory over Oklahoma Christian last week in pivotal Lone Star Conference game against Midwestern State Tuesday at the UTPB Soccer Field.

It was Midwestern State, however, who had the upper hand from start to finish, using a strong start to hand the UTPB a 4-0 defeat and move into second place in the conference standings with one game left in the regular season.

The Mustangs started knocking on the door early, taking two shots before Julian Barajas capitalized in front of goal to give Midwestern State a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.

UTPB (4-3-1 overall, 3-3-1 conference) couldn’t find its footing throughout the first half, taking only five shots. Midwestern State (5-2-1, 4-2-1) went into the halftime break with 16 shots, nine of those being on goal.

Despite the persistent attack from the Mustangs forwards, UTPB goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon kept his team in the game with eight saves in the first half.

“He’s a hard worker in practice, he really focuses on his craft,” UTPB head coach Dennis Peterson said of Aragon. “He breaks down film more than us coaches do sometimes.”

Aragon would close out the game with 10 saves while Midwestern State’s Mere Escobar recorded a hat trick in the second half to seal the win for the Mustangs.

Peterson wants to see his Falcons get on the same page with Aragon because that’s where some defensive issues arise.

“That’s, defensively, how we get in trouble,” he said. “They don’t pay attention to him. We’ll take care of that.”

Midwestern State head coach Michael Meachum said his team came into the matchup with a focused mentality. The Mustangs needed a win to break a third place tie with UTPB and Texas A&M International.

“We were both tied on points going into the final game of the year,” Meachum said. “We knew that they were going to give it everything they had and we knew that we had to get a win.

The Falcons now face a must-win scenario in their final game of the regular season against Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. April 6 at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility in Lubbock.

