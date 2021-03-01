COLLEGE RODEO: Tate Kelly making his own path with father's guidance as coach

He grew up around the sport, being coached up by his parents and older siblings. Over the past 19 years, Kelly became a highly sought after saddle bronc riding recruit. He collected multiple offers from colleges in Wyoming and Texas.

Kelly could have started his collegiate rodeo career anywhere, instead he decided to follow his dad to Odessa.

The youngest of five children, Kelly moved to Gardendale when his father was named Odessa College head rodeo coach in September 2018. Tom Kelly was an assistant rodeo coach and agriculture/equine facilities manager for four years at Laramie County Community College before starting his new role.

Tom Kelly said he didn’t really have to convince his son to join him when he took over at Odessa College. He just encouraged him to follow his faith.

Before he made his collegiate choice, Tate Kelly said he wanted to see the world for himself. He later changed his mind.

“I realized that the Lord was really pointing me towards Odessa,” Tate Kelly said. “My dad’s been there for me, I figured I’ll be there for him.”

The younger Kelly enjoyed a decorated high school rodeo career in Wyoming, qualifying for the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2018.

The experiences Tate Kelly picked up in high school are helping him through his freshman season on the Odessa College rodeo team.

“He’s a great kid, he’s easy. He wants to please and he’s also a natural leader,” mother Carrie Kelly said. “He has that little bit of being a veteran, almost, even though he’s a freshman.

“He’s well-known on the team, he’s been part of the team even in high school. It’s been a good thing for him.”

Rodeo has been an important part of the Kelly family’s lives for a long time. Tom Kelly used to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and team roping. Carrie Kelly competed in barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping.

The couple also spent time coaching their children, sending four of their kids to college on rodeo scholarships. Tom Kelly said his youngest son picked up on saddle bronc riding after seeing his older brothers compete in the event.

“He’s just following down family tradition in their footsteps,” Tom Kelly said.

The expectations for the younger Kelly’s future are high. Both his parents believe he has what it takes to be competitive in rodeo, even after he moves on from the Odessa College rodeo team.

Tate Kelly has built a good foundation as a saddle bronc rider and he should be able to persevere through the highs and lows that come with rodeo, according to his father.

“My expectation is that, by 2025 we will see that boy at the [National Finals Rodeo],” Carrie Kelly said.

For now, Carrie and Tom Kelly are focusing on how to divide their roles as the coaches and parents of a student-athlete. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Tate Kelly lives at the Odessa College Graham Center Ranch with his family instead of a dorm like most of his teammates. That has helped his mother figure out ways to coach him, while letting him make some of his own adult decisions as a maturing 19-year old.

Seeing her youngest child compete at the collegiate level is a little bittersweet for Carrie Kelly, but she’s happy he chose to stay in his new home before he takes the next step in life.

“We’re highly honored that he would choose to stay and allow his dad to coach him,” she said.

