COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College works hard to protect livestock during storm

When Winter Storm Uri passed through Odessa last week, it left many residents without power, heat and water.

Those effects didn’t stop the Odessa College Rodeo team from hosting the 38th Annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo, which began Thursday and concludes Saturday.

At one point, more than 16,000 people reported outages in the Odessa area during the winter storm. That included Tom Kelly, Odessa College head rodeo coach, and his family.

The Kellys currently live at the Odessa College Graham Center Ranch in Gardendale. Before moving to Odessa in 2018, the family grew accustomed to frigid temperatures at their previous home in Wyoming.

Carrie Kelly, Tom Kelly’s wife, said she noticed the state’s infrastructure wasn’t made for the unprecendented cold weather.

One of the issues that accompanied power outages at the ranch included getting water to the Odessa College Rodeo team’s practice animals.

“Out at the ranch, we had no electricity for four days, which meant no water,” Tom Kelly said. “We were hauling water to all of our practice stock, over 200 head of practice stock.”

Making sure the livestock had plenty of food, water and shelter was of high importance for the Kellys. When the power went out at the ranch and cut off water access, staff members immediately looked for ways to keep the animals hydrated.

The watering process included filling tanks in Andrews and a nearby pond owned by a neighbor close to the ranch.

“The guys were able to go get water and they were watering around the clock,” Carrie Kelly said. “From the time the sun was up until it went down to take care of the animals just to make sure that nothing was overly stressed.”

The outages also left the Odessa College rodeo team without a place to practice, less than a week before they hosted their home rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum. Nine of 17 team members come from states like Wyoming and South Dakota, areas that routinely see temperatures below the zero-degree threshold.

Layna Tibbs, a Fort Pierre, South Dakota native who competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping for the Wranglers said she wasn’t really affected by the cold because it reminded her of home.

“It really wasn’t too big of a deal for me, it was just like being home for nine months out of the year,” Tibbs said.

Despite the shortened practice time, the Odessa College Athletic Department still went forward with the rodeo event on Thursday. The school’s athletes competed in saddle bronc, team roping and barrel racing events during the opening performance.

Being in the cold with no power reminded Carrie Kelly of when she and her husband first got married. The young couple once spent up to 10 days without electricity during the winter, according to Carrie Kelly.

She said her family was fortunate because they’ve prepared for winter storms before. Over the week, Carrie Kelly, who works as a nurse manager, checked in on her San Antonio-based employees. Some of them told her their homes were as cold as 40 degrees and they had no alternate heat sources.

“We just know to prepare for that,” Carrie Kelly said. “We’ve been through it before, so we knew what to do. We probably didn’t suffer like others.”

After the storm passed, the Kellys got their water back with minimal repair needed. The team will have to monitor its practice animals in the future, as they also weren’t accustomed to the frigid cold.

“The long term effects are on our practice animals,” Tom Kelly said. “They’re not used to that negative-degree weather and we just really got to keep a close eye on them to ensure their health.”

