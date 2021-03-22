COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB set for spring finale

The UTPB football team kept its winning ways going with its 17-2 victory at Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday to maintain the best start in program history.

Head coach Justin Carrigan said that he’s glad to see where his team is at presently, but added during a virtual press conference Monday that he’s ready to wrap up the spring and look ahead toward the fall.

The Falcons have one final spring game, against Midwestern State, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

“Number one, I want a victory but two, I want to come out of it healthy and I don’t know which one of those is top priority,” Carrigan said. “You want to make sure that we have guys ready to go in the fall and that’s got to be the most important thing.”

He did spend some time reflecting on Saturday’s victory against the Javelinas and was pleased once again with the defensive effort. There was no defensive score unlike the previous two games but Carrigan added that he saw how that unit lifted the rest of the team.

“The defense created turnovers but I think a big part of it is that we’re just better and the morale of our team is higher,” he said. “Everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction and that’s been the biggest difference for us this year.”

The Falcons also got some big plays offensively from receiver MJ Link and quarterback Brayden Thomas.

Thomas stepped in to make his first career start and finished the game completing 17 of 31 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carrigan praised the freshman’s ability for being able to handle the everything.

“He stood in the pocket, he delivered, made a lot of good reads and for the most part took care of the football,” he said. “I think he only made one bad throw.”

Carrigan also commended Thomas and Link on a 99-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. Link finished the game with 156 yards receiving on five catches and the two scores.

“He was a guy that throughout the fall and early in spring practice we thought he was going to provide that big play ability,” he said. “It was a little slow going but each week, he’s continuing to get more comfortable and starting to really showcase his abilities.

“We’re really excited to have him for two more full seasons.”

The UTPB women’s soccer team was able to get a point in the Lone Star Conference standings following its 2-2 draw against Texas A&M International Wednesday. Head coach Lynsey Winkler said that she was encouraged with her team’s progress but admitted that it felt like a loss after the Falcons led 2-0 at halftime.

“We find ourselves in situations and last Wednesday was no different,” Winkler said. “We went up two goals with Olivia Rees scoring in the first 40 seconds, which was awesome. We just came out flat in the second half and props to TAMIU because it was just pure effort from them and we just kind of backed off.”

The Falcons will look for a better result as they travel to face Angelo State at 7 p.m. Wednesday The Rambelles have not lost a match during the spring season and Winkler said it would give her team a big boost if they were able to go on the road and get a good result. She said the key will be to better defensively.

“We’re working on defense in transition in particular,” she said. “The focus has been making sure that we get the numbers back behind the ball and then working to build because I think we’re a really good counterattacking team.”

The UTPB men’s and women’s golf teams are competing at the Lion Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce in Dallas. Men’s soccer faces Oklahoma Christian on the road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while the volleyball team opens the Lone Star Conference Tournament against St. Edward’s at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark.

UTPB women’s tennis also host Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Bush Tennis Center Thursday in Midland.

Baseball and softball are also both home this week.

The baseball team will host UT Tyler for a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Softball hosts Texas A&M-Kingsville at 3 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader and s Texas A&M International at noon Sunday at UTPB Field.