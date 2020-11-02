COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB right back into the swim of things

It had been a long time coming for the UTPB swimming and diving teams as the Falcons got to compete in their first meet of the season over the weekend.

The UTPB men made the most of the opportunity, defeating Oklahoma Baptist 105-91 on Friday and 114-85 on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.

The Falcons’ women’s team didn’t fare as well, losing twice, 156-30 and 159-27.

UTPB coach Betsy Graham, in her first year at the helm of the program, noticed that her team had some extra motivation to get back in the pool and compete.

“We are one of the few teams that gets to compete this early because most of them aren’t competing until January,” Graham said. “I believe that they’re taking every opportunity to better themselves and just swim fast each time because they know they might not get another opportunity.”

One of the top performers from the weekend was junior diver Garrett Martin.

The Midland High graduate ended up earning a qualifying score for the NCAA Championships. It is the second straight year that Martin has qualified for nationals and Graham noted that it was impressive he was able to qualify off the 1-meter board this early in the season.

“It has been a pleasure watching Garrett and he is an elite athlete,” she said. “He’s got a good relationship with his coach (diving coach Jennifer Mangum).

“You can see how he’s taken the freshmen under his wing and he’s got a great heart all across the board.”

Graham added that on the swimming side that several swimmers ended up with personal bests Saturday and hopes that the team can continue to build off of that early momentum.

The Falcons are scheduled to return to the pool Nov. 13 for the start of a three-day meet at the OCU Eagle Invite in Edmond, Okla.

Given everything going on with COVID-19, Graham continues to stress the importance of staying healthy.

“We’ve had several talks about it’s not what you do when you’re with us, it’s what you do when you’re away from the team,” she said. “I’m hoping that they keep taking that to heart and keep doing the things that we’ve been doing to make us successful so far.”

>> WRAPPING UP: The UTPB cross country teams wrapped up their 2020 season Saturday at the Lone Star Conference Championships in San Angelo.

The men’s and women’s teams both finished 11th in their respective races with Erik Flores and Thalia Balderas ending up as the top finishers for the Falcons, finishing 32nd and 57th, respectively.

Head coach Alick Musukama said that both teams grew a lot over the fall and added he was grateful that everyone got a chance to compete due to some runners having limited practices due to either injury or COVID-19 quarantine.

“To be honest, I was just extremely excited that we had the opportunity to compete,” Musukama said. “I was glad that we were able to finish the race.”

He added that the team wasn’t able to get as many competitive races in due to the restrictions set in place by COVID-19. That presented a few other challenges for the team. Musukama added that it didn’t give as much of a chance for his teams to be as sharp as he would have hoped for.

Despite the circumstances, Musukama said he’s excited about the future of his program.

“We needed more competition before the conference meet so we could learn from our mistakes, but we didn’t have that,” he said. “I’m so glad that the NCAA has decided that this season is not going to count against the athlete’s eligibility.

“That’s a blessing and we’re going to learn from what happened this year to give us an idea of what we can do better next season.”

>> FIRST DAY ON THE JOB: Todd Dooley began his tenure as the new UTPB athletic director Monday. Dooley was officially named the new AD back on Oct. 13 after previously serving as the Executive Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

He is scheduled to be formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas