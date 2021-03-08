COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB football adds game to spring schedule

The UTPB football team has gotten the spring season off to a strong start by winning its first two games and making the most of its chances to take the field.
Now the Falcons get an extra chance.
UTPB announced Monday that it will face Western New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday in Silver City, N.M.
The Falcons were previously scheduled to be off this weekend and head coach Justin Carrigan said during a virtual press conference Monday that he’s happy that his team gets an additional opportunity to play.
“I think that anytime we can fill that weekend with something productive is good,” Carrigan said. “I think it’s good that we can keep our guys focused on football and I’m glad that we were able to get that week filled, have a game and keep us busy as we continue to grow and build for the fall season.”
Carrigan is also hoping that the Falcons can continue their run of success that they’ve had over the first two games of the spring. UTPB got off to a fast start and did not look back in its 54-20 win against Lincoln University, scoring four touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the game Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
Kobe Robinson played a key part in that fast start by returning the opening kickoff for a score and also had an 85-yard catch-and-run for another score. Carrigan said that Robinson’s versatility on offense has helped him develop into a go-to playmaker for the Falcons.
“We talk about the ability to score points on defense and special teams and if you do that, that’s going to increase your odds of winning exponentially,” Carrigan said. “He gives us an opportunity in two out of those three phases.
“He’s a hard worker and a great addition for us and with him being local, we’re glad to have him here in front of his home crowd.”
Carrigan also highlighted the play of junior lineman Tyson Carter. Carter made the move from starting on the defensive line to starting center and played every snap for the Falcons in the victory Saturday. Carrigan said the move was made due to injuries on the offensive line and said it was the first time that the junior from Sugar Land had even taken snaps at center.
“To give up your starting role on the defensive line and flip to a position you’ve never played with zero questions asked and a tremendous attitude, I think it says a lot about his character,” Carrigan said. “I can’t brag on him enough for doing something like that because that’s kind of unheard of.”
>> WELCOME BACK, HOLLY: UTPB women’s basketball coach Rae Boothe confirmed Monday that guard Holly Hemmeline would be returning to the program for the 2021-22 season. Hemmeline did not play with the Falcons last year due to personal reasons.
The guard from Denver City will be a sophomore and was an All-Lone Star Conference third-team honoree and All-Freshman team selection following the 2019-20 season, when she set the school’s scoring record for a freshman.
“Holly is a huge piece and we didn’t really understand what she needed to do a year ago but I think taking a year off was the best thing for her,” Boothe said. “We always want to support our players and Holly and I have a special relationship and I’m really grateful that she wants to play again but that she didn’t want to play anywhere else.”
>> BACK AT HOME: The UTPB softball team returns home this weekend to host UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Commerce in doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
The Falcons (3-11 overall, 1-3 Lone Star Conference) won their first conference game with a 6-3 victory against Texas Woman’s University to close out a doubleheader Sunday in Denton.
For head coach Tiala Tagaloa, she believes that her team is close to turning a corner.
“I think the returners were out there just doing too much with the pressure of wanting to match last year and wanting to be that team that had all that promise that just didn’t get the chance to finish last season,” Tagaloa said. “I think that we’ve broken out of that and moving forward, we’re just going to go out and play.”
>> ON THE PITCH: The UTPB men’s soccer team travels to face Dallas Baptist at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a victory Sunday against University of the Southwest on Falcon Field.
Men’s soccer coach Dennis Peterson said that the week away from conference play gave his team a chance to get healthy and said that he was able to get several players extended minutes in Sunday’s victory against the University of the Southwest.
“We’re more than ready to go,” Peterson said. “We did get a couple of guys back from injuries and others that had been kind of limited with their playing time but we’re full go for tomorrow.”
The women’s soccer team will host Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lone Star Conference play at Falcon Field.
Head coach Lynsey Winkler is still looking for her first victory as the Falcons fell to the Mustangs on Sunday. She said that her team is improving but wants to see them clean up the miscues on the field.
“We’re moving the ball well like we want to and are creating scoring chances but we’re kind of a hazard to ourselves recently and put ourselves in precarious situations,” Winkler said. “Hopefully, going forward on Wednesday we just clean up our defending and just play smarter soccer.”
