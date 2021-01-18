COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons trying to fix the little things

In a virtual press conference Monday, Newman said that the issues that the Falcons had Thursday popped up again Saturday.

“We did a lot of things to basically beat ourselves,” Newman said. “We tried to fix that up a little bit on Saturday and we played better but we still had some self-inflicted wounds. You can’t do that against a Top 10 team.”

Making matters more difficult is that UTPB is and will be without a couple of expected key contributors.

Newman said that guard Israel Barnes and center Dadou Traore will be out for the rest of the year. Barnes had not stepped on the court for the Falcons while Traore only played one game. The Falcons are also without guard Jordan Horn, who took a leave of absence this past week.

Newman added that the coaching staff is moving forward with trying to keep things positive and control what it can. With the missing pieces, other players are going to have to step up.

One of those pieces could be Trevion Lamar, who finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Buffaloes on Saturday.

“I thought he raised the level of his play considerably,” Newman said. “It’s going to take that on a nightly basis when you have missing pieces of the puzzle. There’s a void and we’ve got to figure out how to fill that.”

The Falcons return travel to face No. 13 St. Edward’s at 5:30 p. m. Thursday in Austin.

>> TRYING TO GET ON TRACK: The UTPB women’s basketball team is also trying to work itself back in the win column after falling twice to West Texas A&M last week.

Head coach Rae Boothe said that her team had its moments of success against the Lady Buffs, but wants to see more consistent play from the Falcons.

“I think this group really buys in well,” she said. “I think where we have to grow a little bit more is when things don’t go our way, to stay disciplined with what we’re trying to do.”

One way that the Falcons will be able to do that is by sharing the ball. The team finished with 33 assists over the course of the two games.

“A big thing with us is that we feed off of each other’s energy so we’re a very selfless team in that aspect,” junior guard Jada Berry said. “When we’re able to make that pass and get that assist and turn that into points, that’s something we can really feed off of.”

Boothe complimented freshman guard Avalon Munoz in embracing that role as well, saying that she’s improved immensely and that her high basketball IQ helps her stay composed and not get rattled. Munoz added that she’s embraced that new role with the Falcons.

“I know that playing point guard here is taking on a lot more responsibility,” she said. “I knew I had to step up in that aspect as far as being more vocal. I feel like I’m getting into that role more.”

The Falcons also travel to St. Edward’s for a two-game series Thursday and Friday and Boothe added that the series presents a good chance to get back on track.

“St. Edward’s has some depth and they’ve got a little bit of everything,” she said. “We like the matchups across the board and I think it should be very competitive.”

>> REFLECTION: Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day, giving the Falcons a chance to reflect on his legacy and what it means to them.

“At the end of the day, it’s about serving others. I think if we all figure out how to do that, we’ll be in a better place,” Newman said. “For me, it’s about doing more for others and about thinking about others before we think about ourselves.”

“I think that it’s important that we understand the severity of the situation and what life has been like the last few months and this whole year,” Berry added. “We have to understand that we are people too and, regardless of where you come from or anything like that, you need to make sure that you have each other’s back, regardless if you’re part of a team.”

>> FOOTBALL UPDATE: The Lone Star Conference announced Monday that it would not be sponsoring a football season in the spring after initially planning to do so. A UTPB spokesman said that the plan was to still play the nonconference games scheduled and also playing the other previously scheduled games against opponents in the spring.

Conference members Angelo State and West Texas A&M both opted to play in the fall.

>> ONE MORE MEET: The UTPB swimming and diving team has scheduled a meet against Southwestern University this weekend at COM Aquatic Center in Midland. The meet begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and noon Saturday.

>> NEXT UP: The UTPB volleyball team will host a scrimmage against UTEP at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome. It is the team’s second scrimmage after facing Abilene Christian last week. The Falcons open the season at home against Angelo State on Jan. 26.

