COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons preparing to kick off shortened season

The UTPB football team is finally ready to play a game after last taking the field 463 days ago. The hope now is to get the weather to clear up by the time the Falcons are scheduled to play.

The Falcons are currently slated to host Southern Nazarene Saturday at Ratliff Stadium in the first of four games for the 2021 spring season. Head coach Justin Carrigan said during a virtual press conference that as of Monday afternoon, the game was still on as scheduled.

A severe winter storm affecting Texas and Oklahoma has limited what the Falcons can do in preparation for that game and Carrigan said that the team is trying to make the best of the situation.

“We just have to stay ready,” Carrigan said. “We have to try and figure out when we can practice. Once we get that information and get that clearance from our medical staff, they’ll allow us to play this game and practice.”

While the Falcons wait on the weather, Carrigan added that he’s excited to see what his team has to offer. He said that this year’s version of the Falcons is pretty similar to what he’s seen during his time building up the program with some improvements on both sides of the ball.

“I think we’re deeper than we’ve ever been on defense and we got some great weapons offensively on the perimeter,” Carrigan said. “I’m excited to see where we stack up against another Division II opponent.”

Like the Falcons, Southern Nazarene has also not played a game in over a year.

As both teams return to the field, Carrigan said that the key for the Falcons to come away with a victory will depend on how they execute after a long layoff.

“I think the most important thing is just to focus on us, especially with it being Game 1,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that operationally we’re clean and minimize the mistakes that we would make because personnel is going to be drastically different compared to the fall of 2019.

“There are just a lot of unknowns for both programs so we’ll start to get an idea if what we saw on tape holds up and what kind of adjustments we need to make.”

>> HEALING UP: The UTPB men’s soccer team will have to wait a little bit longer to take the field for its first game of the season.

The Falcons’ home opener against UT Tyler has been pushed back to 1 p.m. Friday at the UTPB soccer field as opposed to the previously scheduled start time at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Head coach Dennis Peterson said it was disappointing to have the game being pushed back after waiting so long to play. Despite that, he sees a positive in having the game pushed back three days.

“We’ve had some starters that have been nursing some soft tissue injuries and this will probably give them some time to heal and actually be ready to go on Friday,” Peterson said. “It’s going to probably help us more than hurt us.”

Peterson also added that the game was moved up in order to allow officials to also cover high school soccer games in the area scheduled for Friday night.

>> ALSO PUSHED BACK: The UTPB women’s soccer team also had its scheduled altered due to the wintry weather. The home opener against St. Mary’s has been rescheduled to Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at the UTPB Soccer Field. That also means the season opener for the Falcons will be Feb. 24 at Lubbock Christian.

“It’s just about controlling the controlables,” head coach Lynsey Winkler said. “It’s been pretty much the same thing since August. The team has been resilient in dealing with all the changes.

“They’re ready to see how they do against conference opponents but that day will come. It just gives us a little more time to prepare.”

>> RESHUFFLED: The UTPB men’s and women’s basketball team did not play last week after their games against Angelo State were postponed due to unsafe travel conditions. Both teams are scheduled to resume play Thursday against Lubbock Christian and continue that series Saturday.

The first game of the series will be played at UTPB in order to clear the schedule for the football team’s home opener on Saturday.

