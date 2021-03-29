COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons move forward after spring season

With the spring season completed, UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan took time to reflect on where his team stood during a virtual press conference Monday.

Carrigan said that every win that the Falcons had in the spring is big but added that Saturday’s 22-21 overtime victory over Midwestern State was another step towards creating a strong, winning culture.

“ I think they’re starting to understand it,” Carrigan said. “Everybody goes out on game day to win. That’s the objective but it’s what you do in preparation leading up to game day. That’s where a lot of battles are won and lost.”

Part of that preparation was on display when the Falcons went for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Carrigan said that he had already made up his mind on whether he was going to try and extend the game or end it right then.

“ That’s come up more often than I thought it would after the fact,” he said. “I kind of feel like almost any coach in the country in our situation would have gone for two. You play to win and the way that game was going there was no need to try to continue through overtime.”

The Falcons will move forward in preparing for the fall on a six-game winning streak, the longest in program history. The focus will turn towards getting healthy, building strength as well as getting the newest recruiting class up to speed with the rest of the returners.

While Carrigan is happy that the Falcons were able to finish undefeated in the spring, he did say that he was glad to be done. That said, he also indicated that he would be open to have scrimmages against outside competition moving forward during the spring.

“ I think it would be good if the NCAA allowed one, maybe two scrimmage-type games,” Carrigan said. “Nobody really wants to play a conference opponent in the spring; especially when it doesn’t count for anything but I think it’s great for our guys.”

“ It’s great for some benchmarks that we have and to be able to set on some guys and see where we have some voids that we need to fill.”

>> CHANCE TO CLINCH: UTPB men’s soccer coach Dennis Peterson said that his team played its best game of the season in its 1-0 victory over Oklahoma Christian Tuesday. The Falcons finished with 20 shots in the game and Peterson added that many of those looks were strong looks.

The victory also put the Falcons tied for third place with Midwestern State and Texas A&M International with two games left in the regular season.

The Falcons host Midwestern State at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the UTPB Soccer Field with plenty on the line. A victory would essentially clinch a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament for the Falcons as they would have the tiebreaker over both the Mustangs and Dustdevils. Peterson called the matchup with Midwestern State a “must-win game.”

“ Defensively, offensively, everything was clicking,” Peterson said about the team’s victory over Oklahoma Christian. “Hopefully, that momentum carries over into Tuesday.”

One of the keys that the Falcons hope to lean on is the play of redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon. Aragon had five saves in his last game against the Eagles and Peterson had more praise for his play throughout the course of the season.

“ Having him back there is very comforting knowing that unless it’s a perfect shot, he’s going to probably get a hand on it and maybe deflect it and get it out,” he said. “I think he’s the best keeper in the conference in my opinion and I’m going to make sure he gets on the ballot so hopefully he gets something.”

>> REGULAR SEASON FINALE: UTPB women’s soccer coach Lynsey Winkler said that it’s been a learning season for her and her team so far in 2021. Despite the 0-6-1 record, she believes that her team is better than her record indicates, saying that morale is still good thanks to her senior class.

“ I’ve said it multiple weeks but I feel like we’ve got some really great leadership on this team,” Winkler said. “That’s an important component when you look at our record and how things have gone.”

Winkler said that two of those seniors, forward Lauren Marenco and defender Kaylee Overmeyer, will graduate and move on while the others will return next season with the NCAA giving student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.

UTPB will also try to end the regular season on a good note in its game against St. Edward’s at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UTPB Soccer Field. Winkler added that she wants to see the team work on finishing chances.

“ We’re just focusing on our game by switching the point of attack and we’ve got to a better job of that,” she said.

