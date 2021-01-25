COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons looking forward after upset

UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman admitted that the past few weeks have been challenging for him and his team having played six straight games against ranked opponents, the latest coming against No. 11 St. Edward’s.

Despite the challenging schedule, Newman said that he was proud of his team for finding a way to break through in a 75-65 victory over the Hilltoppers Saturday in Austin.

The win snapped a 32-game home winning streak for St. Edward’s and a six-game losing streak for UTPB.

“I thought our kids played tremendously well the second game,” Newman said Monday. “We played really well the first half of the first game and then we just let that game kind of get away from us.

“I thought our kids executed the game plan and we were fortunate enough to come away with a victory on the road.”

Newman expanded on how his team was able to keep St. Edward’s in check Saturday.

“It was two things,” he said. “One, our defense was really good and it generated some easier opportunities. Then two, we just valued the ball more.

“When you’re shooting 48 percent you’d rather just throw it at the rim than at the other team.”

The Falcons were able to get a road victory but still face some coming challenges.

Newman said Monday that sophomore guard Fermandez Jones is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Jones averaged 7.4 points per game this season and had started the last two games he played against West Texas A&M.

He is the third Falcons player to be out for the season, joining Israel Barnes and Dadou Traore.

UTPB looks to overcome those injuries and build a winning streak starting this weekend against No. 15 Dallas Baptist.

“Dallas Baptist does a great job of turning turnovers into points and we’ve got to make sure that we do not give them anything easy,” Newman said “We’ve got to keep track of our assignments and do what we know we can do on the defensive end.”

>> BASEBALL GETTING STARTED: After nearly a year away from playing in a live game, the UTPB basketball team is getting started with the 2021 season with a doubleheader against Sul Ross State starting at noon Saturday at Roden Field.

Head coach Brian Reinke said that his team is anxious to get back playing again.

“As exciting as it is for me, I know the players are much more excited,” Reinke said. “We’ve been able to have a full fall practice and a couple of scrimmage so that’s taken away some of the jitters.”

