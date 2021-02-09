COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons hoping for carryover effect

UTPB women’s basketball coach Rae Boothe wants her team to play with confidence as it enters the home stretch of the season.

The Falcons were able to regain some the last time they took the court in a 67-56 victory over UT Tyler Wednesday to snap a two-game losing skid and get back going in the right direction.

Boothe reaffirmed how important that win was during a virtual press conference Monday.

“I’m glad that we got to go to Tyler and gain some confidence back, especially with our ability to see the ball go in the basket,” Boothe said. “We shot a lot better in that game so it’s always good to come back with a win.”

The struggles that UTPB had in the two games prior came down to self-inflicted mistakes, Boothe added. In the loss to Cameron on Feb. 1, the Falcons committed 29 turnovers and did not make a 3-pointer.

That changed on Feb. 3 with a boost from Jada Berry, who finished with a career-high 19 points in the victory.

“For me to be in a slump the last few games and then come out and have that kind of game is really encouraging,” Berry said. “Having the confidence from my teammates as well even if I am missing as well helps a lot.”

The Falcons also have leaned on sophomore forward Alexus Quaadman. Quaadman has had two double-doubles in her last three games and was a point and two rebounds short of three in a row against UT Tyler.

After battling injuries last season, she said that she’s also seen the positive effects of confidence in her game.

“These past few games have shown me that my team needs me at best in order to be successful,” she said. “I just have to have that in my head and that makes me want to just keep going to get those double-doubles and try to stay out of foul trouble.”

Boothe knows both players are going to be key as the Falcons try to make a push to earn one of eight spots into the Lone Star Conference tournament. That process begins Thursday at home against Angelo State followed by another game Saturday in San Angelo.

“Hopefully, the two of them can bring what they brought last week at least with the Wednesday game for Jada and Monday for Alexus,” she said. “If we get the best version of everybody, we should be pretty solid. We just have to get going on the same night.”

>> SHORT-HANDED: The UTPB men’s basketball team ended up with a weekend off after its game with Western New Mexico was postponed. Head coach Josh Newman said that the reason for the postponement was due to being shorthanded, saying he would have just eight available players for the game due to injury.

He said that the Falcons may be at eight by the time Thursday’s matchup against Angelo State comes around.

“Going into a nonleague game, I wanted to have a few more than that but for the league games, we’ll take the guys that we can take,” Newman said.

He added that he hopes to get a couple of players back for next week’s series against Lubbock Christian. That said, Newman admitted that dealing with depleted depth has been a challenge.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “You don’t anticipate losing four guys for the year because that’s not something you plan for.

“I don’t know why or how it happens but I’ve got to continue being confident and understand that we’re dealing with what we can deal with.”

>> LOOKING BACK: The UTPB baseball team looks to regroup after falling in its opening series over the weekend to Texas A&M International. The Falcons defeated the Dustdevils Friday before falling 10-6 Saturday and 12-3 Sunday.

Head coach Brian Reinke said that his team started well and just was unable to sustain that throughout the weekend. His biggest issue was seeing all the miscues pile up as the team finished with five errors in each of the last two games.

“I think that’s what really hurt us,” Reinke said. “I was just extremely disappointed in our defense. I think we’re a better defensive team that what we showed this weekend.”

He hopes to see improvement this coming weekend with a three-game series at Texas A&M-Kingsville beginning Friday. The main point of emphasis, he said, will be being more focused mentally.

“Although they look like physical errors to most people, most of them were mental errors,” Reinke said. “That’s what we went through and Sunday wasn’t any better. Obviously, that’s what we’re going to have to focus on during the week.”

>> OTHER EVENTS: The UTPB volleyball team heads on the road for the first time in the 2021 spring season as the Falcons take on West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the WTAMU Fieldhouse. The two teams will play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The UTPB men’s tennis team heads on the road for a match at McMurry while the women’s team faces Tarleton State.

The UTPB men’s and women’s golf teams will open the spring season on Sunday at the Cactus Thaw at Painted Dunes Golf Course in El Paso.

