COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons hope to apply lessons learned

An extremely challenging eight-game stretch is finally in the rearview mirror for the UTPB men’s basketball team. The Falcons had played the last four weeks all against ranked opponents and wrapped up that stretch with a split against No. 11 Dallas Baptist over the weekend.

As the calendar turns to February, head coach Josh Newman said that the hope now is that his team can properly reset heading into the final month of the regular season.

“I hope we get to reset physically,” Newman said during his virtual press conference Monday. “I think we learned a lot through that gauntlet about our strengths and weaknesses. Now, you want to put that together.”

Newman added that process of putting it all together was made a little more difficult due to the latest injury to freshman forward Quinntez Grimes. Grimes finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in the overtime victory Friday against the Patriots, spraining his ankle with one minute remaining in the game. He did not play Saturday.

Even with those types of injuries being out of his control, Newman is hopeful that the team can build on the success from the last two weeks by doing a good job of taking care of the basketball.

“We’ve actually averaged double digit assists the last three games, which is fantastic, and we’ve turned the ball over less,” Newman said. “I think those things and honing in on trying to take away our opponents strengths are going to continue to help us be successful.”

Another key piece moving forward will be the play of senior guard Jordan Horn.

Horn was named Offensive Player of the Week by the Lone Star Conference Monday after averaging 22.5 points over the two games against the Patriots. He also made the game-winning 3-pointer and scored 15 of the team’s final 17 points in regulation to force overtime Friday.

He was playing a different role, however, coming off the bench after being away from the team for a week due to personal reasons, according to Newman.

“I think as time goes one, he will get back in that starting lineup,” Newman said.

He also credited Wesley Hayes and Fermandez Jones for filling that role in the lineup during Horn’s absence.

UTPB only has one game this weekend, a nonconference matchup against Western New Mexico at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome. The Falcons defeated the Mustangs 96-78 in the first meeting this season back on Dec. 15.

>> BUSY WEEK: The UTPB women’s basketball team has a busy week ahead of it with three games on the schedule.

The Falcons play at Cameron at 5 p.m. today and travel to face UT-Tyler at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a pair of Lone Star Conference make-up games that had been previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

UTPB wraps up the week with a nonconference game against Western New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome that will conclude a stretch of five games in eight days. The Falcons beat the Mustangs 72-59 back on Dec. 15.

>> SEASON OPENER, TAKE 2: The UTPB baseball team will begin its delayed season in Lone Star Conference play with a three-game series against Texas A&M International at 2 p.m. Friday at Roden Field. The series continues with a 2 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. start Sunday.

The Falcons’ opening series against Sul Ross State was canceled last week due to COVID-19 protocols.

>> TAKING THE FIELD: The UTPB softball team is slated to get its 2021 season underway at the Lubbock College Sports Invitational Friday and Saturday at host Lubbock Christian University.

The Falcons are scheduled for a pair of games Friday starting with Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. followed by Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. UTPB is also slated to play Newman at 11 a.m. and Washburn at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Falcons finished its shortened 2020 season at 15-15.

>> ON THE ROAD: The UTPB men’s and women’s tennis teams continue its spring season with matches at Abilene Christian this weekend. The women are set to compete Saturday with the men following up on Sunday.

