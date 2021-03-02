COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons get nerves out of the way

It had been nearly 500 days since the UTPB football team had taken the field prior to Saturday’s game against Southern Nazarene in Midland. Prior to the game, head coach Justin Carrigan was hoping his team would come out fired up and ready to go.

He added his team came out excited to play in a virtual press conference Monday while also added that there were some issues with nerves his team did have to shake.

“I think guys get a little bit jittery since it’s been so long since they competed,” Carrigan said. “I expected us to be fired up but I thought we were maybe a little over anxious.

“But, I think it’s good to knock those nerves off and get that out of our system so we can move on to game two.”

Carrigan hopes that his team can build on the positives that came from Saturday’s 33-14 victory over the Crimson Storm. One of the bright spots came on the defensive side of the ball with cornerback D’Ondre Robinson recording two interceptions.

One of those interceptions would have resulted in a touchdown if Robinson had not been called for unsportsmanlike conduct crossing the end zone. Despite that, Carrigan spoke highly of the senior, adding that he’s “the heartbeat of the program.”

“If you saw just the coin flip and the excitement that took place, that’s D’Ondre,” Carrigan said. “That’s him literally every second of the day with that kind of excitement and joy for life. He loves the game of football and he’s provided a lot of life to this program and to the younger guys.”

The Falcons also got a boost on offense with quarterback Clayton Roberts throwing for four touchdowns in the victory.

“I thought Clay handled the game well and was impressed with his ability to manage and put the ball where it needed to go,” he said. “Unfortuantely, I don’t think he got a lot of help with the number of dropped passes and big plays we didn’t connect on.

“But he took great care of the football and helped us win the ball game.”

Up next for the Falcons is a game against Linclon (Mo.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. The Blue Tigers are playing their first game since Feb. 19, an 87-3 loss to Division I FCS program Nicholls State University.

Carrigan added that there are a lot of unknowns heading into this game, particularly with the new defensive coordinator on staff for Lincoln.

“I think the first quarter is going to be a lot of just trying to figure out who each other are, more so for us,” he said. “They have a lot more on us that we do on them.”

>> STARTING OVER: The UTPB baseball team finally got a chance to return to the field after having its last two series postponed due to inclement weather.

The Falcons faced a difficult test right off the layoff with a three-game series at No. 11 West Texas A&M. UTPB was swept by the Buffalos and head coach Brian Reinke said that the focus was just getting back on the field after a lot of time away from it.

“It was essentially starting over and it’s not ideal to do that against the No. 11 team in the country,” Reinke said. “We had guys get in this weekend for the first time.

“You can throw as much as you want and practice against your own hitters but that does not simulate anything remotely to game competition.”

Reinke is also looking to shake things up in the lineup as well beginning with this weekend’s series at home against Eastern New Mexico. The Falcons have lost their last five games after winning the season opener against Texas A&M International back on Feb. 5.

“I told our guys after Sundays’ game that we were going to come home, take today off and then tomorrow make some changes going into the weekend,” Reinkesaid. “Guys that have pitched well are going to get more of an opportunity while guys that haven’t are really going to have to fight for that next time to get to throw.”

>> NEW GAMES: The UTPB men’s and women’s soccer teams have added an extra game to their 2021 schedules. Both teams will host University of the Southwest in a doubleheader Sunday at Falcon Field.

The women will play at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 3 p.m.

The men host St. Mary’s Tuesday while the women will travel to St. Mary’s Wednesday.

>> POSTSEASON OPENER: The UTPB men’s basketball team will face West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament. The Falcons enter the game as the No. 7 seed while the Buffaloes are the No. 2 seed.

>> BACK AT HOME: The UTPB volleyball team hosts West Texas A&M for a two-game series, Tuesday and Wednesday, at 7 p.m. each night in the Falcon Dome.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas