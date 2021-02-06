COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers begin quest for 10th title

The expectations associated with the Odessa College golf team are always high.

After finishing in the Top 10 of the NJCAA in each of the last two full seasons, the Wranglers hoped to use that success to catapult them toward another national championship in 2020.

Odessa College never got that chance last spring after the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, the Wranglers are looking at another chance to capture that 10th title and head coach Paul Chavez says his team has been ready for the opportunity to arrive.

“Everybody’s hungry and they’re ready to go out and win a national championship,” Chavez said. “That’s our main goal every year. I think we have a great team with great chemistry and now we just have to go out and showcase that.”

In order to accomplish that goal, the Wranglers will lean on a pair of returners in Permian graduate Jaden Chavez and Jose Dibildox, neither of whom lost a year of eligibility from the NJCAA last year. Mariano Barbosa and Sangha Park are among the other returners from last year’s roster.

Having that experience before the shutdown is something that both Chavez and Dibildox say will be helpful for the upcoming schedule. At the same time, Dibildox says he’s grateful to just be competing again.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted since the winter break,” Dibildox said. “I didn’t know if we were going to be able to play the full season or not. Just to be able to play again is all I wanted.”

Chavez added that he’s also ready to get back on the course, saying he hasn’t competed in a tournament since winning the Odessa City Championship last summer.

“I’ve just been trying to get more consistent,” he said. “It’s just about coming out here and playing and trying to stay in the groove of things.”

Chavez and Dibildox will be among a group of Wranglers getting a chance to compete at a high level early on. Odessa College opens the season at the Spring Individual Kickoff Monday at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

Arkansas State is the host of the tournament and will feature a number of Division I schools.

Odessa College has a pair of new arrivals who played at Division I programs including Permian alum Will Adams, who played at UTSA, and Jeff LeBeau, who arrives after starting his career at UTEP.

Marcelo Garza and Sebastion Gomez are also new additions to the team along with Midland Lee graduate Paul Gomez and Permian graduate Zach Robinson.

“That’s truly exciting to open up with a Division I tournament,” Paul Chavez said. “Our players are excited to accept the challenge and just a great opportunity to showcase our program.”

After that, the goal is to get in good playing shape leading up to the NJCAA Southwest and District 2 Championships in April followed by the National Championship May 10-13.

Both the Southwest Championship and the National Championship will be held at the The Rawls Course in Lubbock with the District 2 Championship set to take place in Fort Worth.

The Wranglers will also have some tough competition in their own region. Odessa College begins the spring season at No. 2 in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll with Midland College (No. 5) and Western Texas College (No. 8) also ranked.

“Our guys are coming in highly motivated and they’re going to do their part,” Chavez said. “Discipline plays a role in that. I think our guys understand the value of hard work and chemistry.

“We’re just trying to get all the pieces together so come April and May we’re playing our best golf.”

