COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB women finish ninth in season-opening tournament

The UTPB women’s golf team got its season underway Monday with a ninth-place finish (344-345—689) at the WT Women’s Fall Invite Monday at Tascosa Golf Club.

Hailey Cernoch finished as the low scorer for the Falcons, shooting rounds of 79 and 84 on the La Paloma Course for a 36-hole total of 163 to finish 35th individually.

Host school West Texas A&M (301-296—597) won the team title by seven strokes over UT-Tyler (307-297—604). West Texas A&M’s Rylie Cook (72-71—143) won the individual title. She was one of three Lady Buffs to finish in the Top 10.