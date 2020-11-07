COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College wins invite

The Odessa College golf team came away with a first-place finish Friday at the Platinum Pipe Invitational at the Links Course at Odessa Country Club.

The Wranglers finished the three-round tournament by going 293-284-288—865, while Texas Wesleyan went 297-291-291—879 to take second. McLennan Community College went 311-294-280—885 and Western Texas College finished fourth, going 297-292-298—887.

Odessa College’s Sangha Park finished first as an individual, going 71-70-69—210, while Marcel Garza was in a five-way tie for fourth, going 76-69-74.

For head coach Paul Chavez, the victory marked his 150th career tournament championship.