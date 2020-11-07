  • November 7, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College wins invite

COLLEGE GOLF

Platinum Pipe Invitational

Odessa Country Club

MEN

Team Standings

1. Odessa College, 293-284-288—865; 2.Texas Wesleyan 297-291-291—879; 3. McLennan Community College 311-294-280—865; 4. Western Texas College 297-292-298—887

Top 10 Individuals

1. Sangha Park, Odessa College, 71-70-69—210; 2. Holden Hamilton, McClennan Community College, 77-69-67—213; 3. Russell Dettemering, Western Texas College, 73-71-74—218; 4. (tie) Hayes Hamilton, McLennan Community College, 73-71-74—218; Nicolas Changanier, Texas Wesleyan, 74-74-71—219; Gage Garth, McLennan Community College, 74-73-72—219; and Marcelo Garza, Odessa College, 76-69-74—219; 9. (tie) Jose Diblibox, Odessa College, 72-73-75—220; and Chayan Duha, Texas Wesleyan, 70-70-80—220

Team Results

ODESSA COLLEGE (293-284-288—865): Sangha Park, 71-70-69—210; Marcelo Garza, 76-69-74—219; Jose Diblibox, 72-73-75—220; Mariano Barbosa, 74-72-76—222; Sebastian Gomez, 77-75-73—225; Mason Roberts, 77-80-70—227

TEXAS WESLEYAN (297-291-291—879): Nicolas Changanier, 74-74-71—219; Chayan Duha, 70-70-80—220; Victor Miron, 78-72-73—223; Zhao Gu, 75-75-73—223; Calvrann Coker, 77-78-79—234

MCLENNAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE (311-294-280—885): Holden Hamilton, 77-69-67—213; Hayes Hamilton, 79-70-70—219; Gage Garth, 74-73-72—219; James Perry, 75-72-76—223; Kevin Yang, 82-75-71—228 ; Landry Schmoker, 76-81-72—229; Cade Allison, 81-75-75—231

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (297-292-298—887): Russell Dettmering, 73-71-74—218; Callum Tibbs, 72-74-73—219; Clement Catteau, 84-71-72—227; Wade Langley, 75-76-79—230; Ben Skero, 77-76-82—235

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:42 pm

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College wins invite OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College golf team came away with a first-place finish Friday at the Platinum Pipe Invitational at the Links Course at Odessa Country Club.

The Wranglers finished the three-round tournament by going 293-284-288—865, while Texas Wesleyan went 297-291-291—879 to take second. McLennan Community College went 311-294-280—885 and Western Texas College finished fourth, going 297-292-298—887.

Odessa College’s Sangha Park finished first as an individual, going 71-70-69—210, while Marcel Garza was in a five-way tie for fourth, going 76-69-74.

For head coach Paul Chavez, the victory marked his 150th career tournament championship.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

