COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College finishes second at NJCAA Southwest Championship

The Odessa College men’s golf team finished in second place as the NJCAA Southwest Championships concluded Tuesday at the The Rawls Course.

The Wranglers (297-280-289—866) finished 13 shots behind champion Midland College (297-272-284—853) as both teams were tied following the first 18 holes Monday. Marcelo Garza (73-69-74—216) and Will Adams (74-75-70—219) finished tied for fourth and eighth, place, respectively, to lead the Wranglers.

Adams also had the low round of the day for Odessa College.

Odessa College will now turn its attention to the District 2 Championship, April 26 and 27 in Fort Worth.