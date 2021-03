COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College earns first spring victory

LUBBOCK The Odessa College men’s golf team took home its first team title of the spring season by winning the LCU Chap Classic Tuesday at The Rawls Course.

The Wranglers (285-289-300—874) won by 13 shots over host Lubbock Christian (295-300-292—887) and were 23 shots ahead of Western Texas College (298-298-301—897).

The Wranglers had four golfers finish in the top seven led by Jose Diblidox (66-75-75—216), who finished third.

Marcelo Garza (73-72-73—218) was fourth, Will Adams (74-72-75—221) was sixth, followed by Sangha Park (72-70-80—222), who tied for seventh place.

UTPB finished eighth in the tournament with Colton Hilburn (72-74-79—225) and Troy Lopez (71-75-79—225) finishing tied for 17th.

Texas A&M Interantional’s Parker Holtkamp (73-69-65—207) took home the individual title by four shots over Lubbock Christian’s Jeffrey Maciejewski (70-68-73—211).