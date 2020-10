COLLEGE GOLF: Hilburn puts UTPB in mix after opening round at Hrncair

UTPB sophomore Colton Hilburn shot an even par 72 Monday to sit in the Top 10 following the opening round of The Jerry Hrncair Invitational at The Territory Golf Club.

Hilburn finished the day tied for eighth place with four other golfers after the opening 18 holes. His teammates Connor Benjamin and Parker Beaty shot rounds of 73 and 74 respectively, while Nolan Otto shot 79 to put the Falcons in the mix for a team total of 298.

Oklahoma Christian leads the team scores after shooting an opening 285.

Oklahoma Christian’s Trevor Norby and Eemeli Jarvinen of West Texas A&M are tied for the individual lead after shooting rounds of 5-under-par 67.

The final round of the tournament begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.