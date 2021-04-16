COLLEGE GOLF: Hilburn earns Lone Star Conference honor

  • April 16, 2021

Posted: Friday, April 16, 2021 8:15 pm

UTPB golfer Colton Hilburn was an honorable mention selection to the All-Lone Star Conference team released Friday.

A sophomore from Merkel, Hilburn won the Ted and Jodi Hogan Invitational this season, the first Falcons player to earn a tournament title in program history. Consistency was a hallmark as he didn’t finish outside the Top 16 in any tournament.

UTPB is preparing for the Lone Stare Conference Championships, which begin Monday at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

