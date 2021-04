COLLEGE GOLF: Falcons finish second at Mustang Intercollegiate

The UTPB men’s golf team earned a second-place finish at the Mustang Intercollegiate Tuesday at Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Falcons (282-286-297—865) finished 12 shots behind team champion Colorado State-Pueblo, which combined to finish with a tournament-best 279 Tuesday after rounds of 282-292 Monday.

Connor Benjamin (67-71-77—215) and Phillip Hurtado (70-73-72—215) both finished tied for 11th while Colton Hilburn was tied for 16th (73-70-73—216) to lead UTPB. Parker Doan finished tied for 23rd (72-72-75—219).

Grand Canyon’s Matthew Braley (65-70-67—202) won the individual title by five shots over teammate Nicky King (67-70-70—207).