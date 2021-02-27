COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB with plenty to work on after season-opening victory

MIDLAND The UTPB football team was happy to be on the field and happier to see someone on the other side of the line of scrimmage other than teammates.
Playing in a game that counted for the first time in 469 days, the Falcons opened strong, struggled at times and then finished with a flourish to defeat Southern Nazarene University, 33-14, in a nonconference game Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
Quarterback Clayton Roberts was 9-of-23 passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns and added a team-high 54 yards rushing.
Wide receiver MJ Link caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, with fellow wide receivers Kobe Robinson and Baylor Ware also catching touchdown passes.
Jesiah Whittington, a defensive lineman, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Falcons’ final points.
“It was nice to play against someone else and obviously come away with a victory,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start, we’ve just got to clean is up throughout the game.
Southern Nazarene quarterback Greg Porter finished 16-of-30 passing for 149 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions. He also rushed for a game-high 93 yards and one touchdown as he tried to bring the Crimson Storm (0-1) back in the second half.
UTPB’s defense, however, made a pair of stands deep in its own territory to keep Southern Nazarene at bay. Defensive back D’Ondre Robinson had both interceptions and took the second one 89 yards for a touchdown.
Robinson, however, flipped into the end zone from the 1 and the officials, along with penalizing him for unsportsmanlike conduct, reversed the touchdown on the game’s penultimate play.
“I’ve never seen that called,” co-defensive coordinator Chris Mineo said of the touchdown reversal. “Never.”
The Falcons received the opening kickoff and wasted no time in putting their offense on display.
Roberts drove UTPB 65 yards in nine plays for the opening score, connecting with Robinson on a 22-yard pass over the middle with 11:19 remaining to play in the first quarter.
Roberts made some plays with his feet as well on the drive, scrambling for five yards for a first down on a third-and-1 from the Crimson Storm’s 43, then adding 13 yards on the next play.
After trading punts, Southern Nazarene went on its longest drive of the first half, moving from its own 14 to the Falcons’ 33.
The Crimson Storm was helped along the way by a personal foul penalty on UTPB (1-0) for a late hit out of bounds after an incomplete pass on third-and-5 at the UTPB 44.
The Falcons regained their composure defensively in time, forcing a trio of incompletions by Porter before UTPB’s Miquon Mayes came up to make a tackle on Southern Nazarene’s Alec Hagar at the Falcons’ 33, two yard short of a first down.
UTPB extended its lead to 14-0 with a second-quarter score when Roberts connected with Link from 17 yards out to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive with 9:04 to play before halftime. Roberts and Link had connected earlier in the drive for 44 yards to move UTPB into Crimson Storm territory.
“I think we need to have more consistency with out offense,” Roberts said. “We were making plays and stepping up, but we need to be better.”
