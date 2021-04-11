COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB unveils 2021 fall schedule

The UTPB football team will have five home games and make a trip to Canada as part of its fall 2021 schedule that was released Saturday by the school.
The Falcons will open the season Sept. 4 against the University of Fort Lauderdale that started its football program during the fall of 2020. UTPB will open up Lone Star Conference play the following week with a home game against West Texas A&M.
The schedule also includes a game at Division I opponent Abilene Christian Sept. 18 and Simon Fraser on Oct. 2. Simon Fraser is located near Vancouver, British Columbia.
UTPB completed a 5-0 spring season back on March 27.
