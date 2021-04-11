  • April 11, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB unveils 2021 fall schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB unveils 2021 fall schedule

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:03 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB unveils 2021 fall schedule

The UTPB football team will have five home games and make a trip to Canada as part of its fall 2021 schedule that was released Saturday by the school.

The Falcons will open the season Sept. 4 against the University of Fort Lauderdale that started its football program during the fall of 2020. UTPB will open up Lone Star Conference play the following week with a home game against West Texas A&M.

The schedule also includes a game at Division I opponent Abilene Christian Sept. 18 and Simon Fraser on Oct. 2. Simon Fraser is located near Vancouver, British Columbia.

UTPB completed a 5-0 spring season back on March 27.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

