COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB ready for spring finale

The UTPB football team closes it spring football schedule against Midwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
The Falcons (4-0) are off to the best start in franchise history.
UTPB defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville last week, 17-2. Freshman quarterback Brayden Thomas made his first start and finished 17-of-31 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his touchdown passes went to MJ Link, for 33 and 99 yards.
The Falcons defense has been stellar during the abbreviated spring schedule, with 10 interceptions, nine sacks and 33 tackles for loss, while allowing an average of 246 yards of offense each game.
Midwestern State (1-1) is coming off a loss to former Lone Star Conference rival Tarleton State. The Mustangs are 4-0 all-time against the Falcons.
