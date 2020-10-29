COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB pauses team activitIes because of COVID-19

The UTPB football team will not practice or complete its final intrasquad scrimmage after pausing team activities as the result of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa area.
The school made the announcement in a release Wednesday, also citing that contact tracing has put “a number of student-athletes in quarantine.”
“While it’s disappointing to not be able to finish fall practice, it is imperative that we protect our student-athletes,” head coach Justin Carrigan stated in the release. “The safety of our players, coaches, and campus community is a priority. We will get through this and be ready for football in February.”
The intrasquad scrimmage was scheduled to take place Saturday.
