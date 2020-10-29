  • October 29, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB pauses team activitIes because of COVID-19 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB pauses team activitIes because of COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 7:30 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB pauses team activitIes because of COVID-19 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB football team will not practice or complete its final intrasquad scrimmage after pausing team activities as the result of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa area.

The school made the announcement in a release Wednesday, also citing that contact tracing has put “a number of student-athletes in quarantine.”

“While it’s disappointing to not be able to finish fall practice, it is imperative that we protect our student-athletes,” head coach Justin Carrigan stated in the release. “The safety of our players, coaches, and campus community is a priority. We will get through this and be ready for football in February.”

The intrasquad scrimmage was scheduled to take place Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 7:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
45°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: NNW at 20mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 51°/Low 39°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 62°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]