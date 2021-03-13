COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB off to a record start

SILVER CITY, N.M. The UTPB football kept its unbeaten season going with a 31-6 victory against Western New Mexico Saturday at Ben Altamirano Field.
The Falcons now are 3-0 for the first time in program history. It was the first road game of the abbreviated spring season for UTPB, which added the game last week.
Quarterback Clayton Roberts completed 8 of 23 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns and led the Falcon with 48 rushing yards.
Wide receivers MJ Link and Baylon Ware caught touchdown passes of 10 and 49 yards, respectively, with kicked Hayden Decossas connecting on field goals of 34 and 33 yards.
UTPB also scored on a blocked two-point conversion by Trent Ward and a 43-yard interception return by D’Ondre Robinson.