COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB moving all spring home games to Midland, season opener postponed

The spring season for the UTPB football team will have a new host venue for when it finally gets around to kicking off.
UTPB athletics director Todd Dooley announced during a virtual press conference Wednesday that the football team would move its home games for the 2021 spring season from Ratliff Stadium to Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
UTPB collaborates with the Ector County ISD athletic department to host its games and Dooley said it became clear that hosting football games at the stadium would have presented too many obstacles while the stadium is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
“Quite frankly, our presence at Ratliff takes up meaningful space and resources that’s there to save lives,” Dooley said. “We will not impede anyone from receiving a vaccination. Period.
“We certainly appreciate our relationship with ECISD and we look forward to returning to there in the fall.
“We’re thankful and grateful to the City of Midland for graciously accepting to move the games on such short notice.”
In addition, the Falcons’ scheduled home opener against Southern Nazarene scheduled for Saturday has been pushed back a week to Feb. 27 due to winter weather impacting both Texas and Oklahoma.
Dooley said that the decision was made in agreement with the Southern Nazarene athletic department as neither team has been able to practice due to the weather.
“We’re not going to jeopardize the health and safety of our student-athletes by putting them out there without a full week of practice or as many practices as we can get,” he said.
The Falcons were scheduled to play only one of its four spring games in Midland, on March 27 against Texas A&M-Kingsville. UTPB has played one game at Grande Communications Stadium every season.
This situation was different according to Dooley. He indicated that it became clear last week that the move was necessary in talks with ECISD athletics, along with uncertainties about when the vaccination clinic would reopen due to the weather.
He also indicated that he wanted to allow ECISD to reschedule games when athletics are able to resume.
“Taking that one day, this coming Saturday away or having them work around us just didn’t feel right,” he said. “We really started working in earnest last week trying to make sure that we could move the games over to Grande.”
Dooley added that some UTPB student-athletes have gone out and been a part of volunteer efforts at Ratliff Stadium and helping people get through the process.
Being flexible has been one of the biggest lessons that Dooley says he’s taken with him since starting the job back in November after his previous stint at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
ULM did play football in the fall as part of the Sun Belt Conference and says the necessary changes made in order to get the football season in was eye-opening. He added that having that flexibility is necessary for both football and the athletic department as a whole.
“I want to provide maximum flexibility for our student-athletes to compete,” Dooley said. “I want to be solutions-oriented and find a way for them to be able to take the field in a competitive forum in the safest environment possible.”
Dooley also took time to acknowledge the difficulties that many people across the state of Texas have gone through due to the cold.
“We would like to acknowledge the tremendous struggles many of our friends and neighbors face in the wake of the winter storm’s impact on our communities and across the great state of Texas,” he said. “We hope and pray for a speedy recovery for everyone suffering during this time.”
