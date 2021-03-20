  • March 20, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB gets defensive against Texas A&M-Kingsville

Posted: Saturday, March 20, 2021 6:50 pm

KINGSVILLE The UTPB football team continued its solid spring campaign, defeating Texas A&M-Kingsville 17-2 Saturday at Javelina Stadium.

The Falcons are 4-0 for the first time in program history and will close out their abbreviated schedule against Midwestern State on March 27 at 1 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

Quarterback Brayden Thomas completed 17 of 31 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns — of 33 and 99 yards — to wide receiver MJ Link.

The Falcons forced four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) and scored 14 of their 17 points immediately following the change of possession.

The Javelinas (0-2) struggled to find any offense, finishing with 200 total yards on 73 plays. They did play well defensively, forcing three turnovers.

UTPB has outscored Texas A&M-Kingsville 87-16 in the last two meetings.

