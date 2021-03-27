  • March 27, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB caps perfect spring with OT victory against Mustangs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB caps perfect spring with OT victory against Mustangs

UTPB 22, Midwestern State 21 (OT)

Saturday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

Midwestern State...... 7.... 0     0     7     7    —   21

UTPB......................... 0.... 7     7     0     8    —   22

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Midwestern: Lance Hardman 29 interception return (Jacob Rowland kick), 6:55.

Second Quarter

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 16 pass from Brayden Thomas (Hayden Decossas kick), :05. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, :48. Key plays: On second-and-1, UTPB running back Garrett Loudermilk with a 25-yard run over the left side to the Falcons’ 47. On second-and-10 from the 47, quarterback Brayden Thomas hits wide receiver Kobe Robinson on a crossing route for 37 yards to the 16.

Third Quarter

UTPB: Garrett Loundermilk 2 run (Hayden Decossas kick), 1:39. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 4:14. Key plays: On third-and-3 at the Mustangs’ 38, quarterback Brayden Thomas connects with wide receiver MJ Link for 10 yards and a first down at the 28. Midwestern State kept the drive alive with two pass interfrence penalties, the second one in the end zone.s

Fourth Quarter

Midwestern: Bryce Martinez 11 pass from Derrick Ponder (Jacob Rowland kick), :49. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 2:48. Key play: On fourth-and-19 at the Mustangs’ 25, UTPB’s Jaques Tyler intercepted Derrick Ponder’s pass, but the Falcons were called for defensive holding on the play, giving Midwestern State a first down at the 15. The Mustangs scored 14 plays later.

Overtime

Midwestern: K’Vonte Jackson 4 run (Jacob Rowland kick). Drive: 4 plays, 25 yards.

UTPB: Matt Zubiate 9 pass from Brayden Thomas (Kobe Robinson pass from Brayden Thomas). Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards..

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                            Midwestern                 UTPB

First Downs........................ 18.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 303.................. 288

Rushes-Yards.............. 31-65............... 41-37

Passing........................... 238.................. 251

Comp-Att-Int............. 25-38-1........... 19-38-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 1-0

Punts-Avg.................... 6-48.8.............. 7-34.7

Penalties-Yards......... 16-151................. 9-85

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Midwestern State: K’Vonte Jackson 18-65, Jaden Watson 4-19, Ja’Juan Mason 1-0, Ja’Marzeyea Arvie 1-(-1), Derrick Ponder 7-(-18).

UTPB: Garrett Loudermile 20-80, Kobe Robinson 2-13, Adrian Walker 6-(-1), Brayden Thomas 13-(-55).

Passing

Midwestern State: Derrick Ponder 25-28-1—238.

UTPB: Brayden Thomas 19-37-1—251.

Receiving

Midwestern State: Ja’Marzeyea Arvie 11-95, K’Vonte Jackson 5-23, Kylan Harrison 3-69, Anthony Tennison 2-19, Ja’Juan Mason 1-16, Bryce Martinez 1-11, Jay-Ton Franklin 1-6, Kandin Robertson 1-(-1).

UTPB: MJ Link 9-105, Kobe Robinson 4-73, Baylor Ware 3-26, Matt Zubiate 2-20, Marcus Molina 1-28.

Interceptions

Midwestern State: Lance Hardman 1-30.

UTPB: Donta Stuart.

The UTPB Falcons hosted their last game of the spring football season against Midwestern State University Saturday afternoon at Grande Stadium in Midland. UTPB finished their season undefeated after winning the game 22-21 in overtime.

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 8:07 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB caps perfect spring with OT victory against Mustangs By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND There was no hesitation.

None.

UTPB football coach Justin Carrigan told his players that when the Falcons scored in overtime, they would be going for a two-point conversion.

No ties.

No doubts.

So after Matt Zubiate hauled in the touchdown pass from Brayden Thomas, there was no confusion on the UTPB sideline, only focused silence.

Then, euphoria.

Thomas, rolling to his right, found wide receiver Kobe Robinson dragging across the middle of the field just beyond the goal line and the throw was true, allowing the Falcons to earn a 22-21 overtime victory against Midwestern State in the spring finale for both teams Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

“I think it’s important to make that decision early,” Carrigan said of the two-point try. “I told everyone that when we score we are going for two; to win it now, end it.

“It was good for us, to get tested a little bit; we got tested last week in Kingsville, too. I just give a lot of credit to the locker room and these guys believing, they don’t waver. But I think just building and continuing to grow and come out ahead against a great team just helps us build going into next fall.”

The victory capped a perfect 5-0 spring season for UTPB, which has now won six consecutive games. It was the program’s first victory against the Mustangs (1-2) in five meetings.

Thomas, a freshman making his second start, finished 19-of-38 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

He completed scoring tosses of 16 yards to Robinson and 9 yards to Matt Zubiate, the latter coming on fourth-and-6 in overtime.

Running back Garrett Loudermilk carried the ball 20 times for 80 yards and a touchdown that gave UTPB its first lead of the game, with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Earlier, in the final minute of the first half, Loudermilk ripped off a 25-yard run to give the Falcons the chance to tie the game before halftime, which they did when Thomas hit Robinson on a 37-yard crossing pattern before finding him in the end zone two plays later.

“We get a big run from Garrett and after that we thought we could score,” Thomas said. “Kobe ran a great route to get us down there and I tried to hit him in the corner but missed. But we scored on the next play.”

The Mustangs, however, were not going to go away, every after Loudermilk’s go-ahead score.

Midwestern State, which got a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lance Hardman to open the scoring in the first quarter, was able to tie the game when Bryce Martinez caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Derrick Ponder with 49 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

That score capped off a wild series of plays in which the Mustangs’ Ja’Marzeyea Arvie was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting at the Falcons’ 1 as he was going in to score on a 58-yard pass.

The penalty moved the football back to the 16 and the UTPB defense was set to make a stop, forcing the Mustangs backwards and seeming to end the drive with a Jaques Tyler interception on fourth-and-19.

The Falcons were called for holding on the play, however, and the Mustangs, with new life, scored four plays later to tie the game.

“As a leader of the defense, I just wanted to get everyone together and relaxed, calm and controlled and remind them that we were in a dogfight and that it was on us,” UTPB linebacker Miquon Mayes said. “It just says we have a group of guys that believe; we always feel like we’ve got the talent, but we needed guys to believe.

“Once we believed, we got over that hump.”

