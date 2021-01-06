  • January 6, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB adds Lincoln University to spring schedule

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:56 pm

The UTPB football team has added a nonconference game against Lincoln University (Mo.) for the upcoming spring season, the school announced Wednesday.

The Falcons will host the Blue Tigers on March 6 at Ratliff Stadium. The game will be UTPB’s first against an opponent from the Mid-American Athletic Association.

It is the fifth game that the Falcons are slated to play in the spring and the third home game overall. UTPB will open the season Feb. 20 against Southern Nazarene at Ratliff Stadium. The Falcons will also host Midwestern State on March 13.

Season ticket renewals are open through Feb. 1 for the 2021 spring and fall seasons. Fans can renew their tickets through the UTPB ticket office online or by phone at (432) 552-2685.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:56 pm.

