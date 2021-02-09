  • February 9, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tickets on sale for UTPB games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tickets on sale for UTPB games

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 10:32 pm

Odessa American

Tickets for the UTPB football team’s abbreviated schedule are now available.

The Falcons will play four games, three of them at home, after the 2020 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UTPB, which finished a program best 4-7 in 2019, opens against Southern Nazarene on Feb. 20 at Ratliff Stadium, followed by Lincoln (Mo.) on March 6 at Ratliff Stadium.

The Falcons travel to face Texas A&M-Kingsville on March 20 and then close the short season against Midwestern State on March 27 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

