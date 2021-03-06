COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Fast start lifts Falcons in rout of Blue Tigers

MIDLAND The start for the UTPB football team against Lincoln University was so good that the Falcons coaching staff was caught off guard.
Kobe Robinson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, caught a screen pass that turned into an 85-yard touchdown on the Falcons’ first offensive series and then watched teammates Derrian Forge return an interception for a 25-yard score and Martin Brown IV scoop up a blocked punt for a 23-yard touchdown.
All before the midway point of the first quarter.
When it was all over, Robinson had scored three times to set a single-game record for the program, the defense had four interceptions and two blocked kicks and the Falcons ran away to a 54-20 victory against the Blue Tigers Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium.
Quarterback Clayton Roberts completed 15 of 24 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, the second straight game with four scoring tosses.
Robinson had four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns to go with the kickoff return, while fellow wide receiver Baylon Ware had five receptions for 98 yards and two scores.
“I kind of let that get to me a little bit,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said of the quick start. “And we started subbing and we stalled out big time and that’s on me.
“When you go up 27-0 with seven minutes to go in the first quarter, my first thought was ‘this is going to get so out of hand that we’re not going to be able to do much with them when we go in (at halftime). But it’s good for those young guys, maybe knock some of their nerves off a little bit and they’ll be a little more ready the next time around when it counts.”
Defensively, Trent Ward had two of the interceptions for UTPB (2-0), with Forge and Brown IV each finishing with one.
Carrigan also credited Roberts’ play throughout the game as one of the reasons the Falcons were able to use some of the less-experienced players as each time the offensive bogged down or got off-schedule, Roberts went in to calm things down.
Quarterback Desmond Hunter led Lincoln (0-2), going 14-of-25 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Hosea Franklin finished with 51 yards on 23 carries before leaving with an injury in the second half.
Falcons co-defensive coordinator Jacob Martin said that stopping Franklin and fellow running back Tori Hicks (14 carries, 29 yards, one touchdown) was a key after watching the Blue Tigers’ effort against Nicholls State.
“Those are two good running backs and their quarterback runs well, too,” Martin said. “I thought we did a good job with pressure and anytime you get two blocks and four picks it’s good.
“Kobe’s kickoff return was awesome, it got everyone pumped up.”
