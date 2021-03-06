  • March 6, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Fast start lifts Falcons in rout of Blue Tigers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Fast start lifts Falcons in rout of Blue Tigers

UTPB 54, Lincoln University 20

Lincoln...................... 0.... 6   14     0   —    20

UTPB....................... 27.... 0   20     7   —    54

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 93 kickoff return (kick blocked), 14:42.

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 85 pass from Clayton Roberts (Hayden Decossas kick), 12:00. Drive: 4 plays, 83 yards, 1:03.

UTPB: Derrian Forge 25 interception return (Hayden Decossas kick), 10:26.

UTPB: Martin Brown IV 23 blocked punt return (Hayden Decossas kick), 7:55.

Second Quarter

Lincoln: Chrisshun Robinson 3 pass from Desmond Hunter (kick failed), 0:05. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:16.

Third Quarter

UTPB: Baylon Ware 30 pass from Clayton Roberts (Hayden Decossas kick), 13:00. Drive: 1 play, 30 yards, 0:09.

Lincoln: Tori Hicks 3 run (Javier Moreno kick), 8:50. Drive: 3 plays, 52 yards, 1:05.

UTPB: Baylon Ware 36 pass from Clayton Roberts (Hayden Decossas kick), 8:16. Drive: 2 plays, 45 yards, 0:34.

Lincoln: Tori Hicks 9 pass from Desmond Hunter (Javier Moreno kick), 5:12. Drive: 4 playss, 22 yards, 1:36.

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 19 pass from Clayton Roberts (Hayden Decossas kick), 1:02. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 3:55.

Fourth Quarter

UTPB; Ed Williams 2 run (Hayden Decossas kick), 6:31. Drive: 4 plays, 21 yards, 1:45.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                   Lincoln                 UTPB

First Downs........................ 13.................... 17

Total Yards...................... 248.................. 345

Rushes-Yards.............. 43-98............... 22-22

Passing........................... 150.................. 323

Comp-Att-Int............. 14-25-4........... 19-34-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 9-33.1................. 5-30

Penalties-Yards............. 7-44............... 10-81

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lincoln: Hosea Franklin 23-51, Tori Hicks 14-36, Jalen Head 4-25, Chrisshun Robinson 1-4, Desmond Hunter 1-(-11).

UTPB: Brayden Thomas 4-13, Garrett Loudermilk 2-9, Clayton Roberts 3-8, Ed Williams 3-6, Raymond Montez 2-5, Adrian Wlaker 2-4, Taj Crenshaw 1-1, Jameel Hodges 2-(-3), Bubba Henson 3-(-20).

Passing

Lincoln: Desmond Hunter 14-25-4—150.

UTPB: Clayton Roberts 15-24-0—275, Brayden Thomas 4-9-0—48. Bubba Henson 0-1-0—0.

Receiving

Lincoln: CJ Closser 3-73, Chrisshun Robinson 4-44, Tori Hicks 6-29, Hosea Franklin 1-4.

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 4-117, Baylon Ware 5-96, Matt Zubiate 3-22, Marcus Molina 2-22, MJ Link 1-21, Ty’Dedrick Anderson 1-17, Donta Hayes 1-10, Garrett Loudermilk 1-9, Brock Johnson 1-9.

Interceptions

Lincoln: None.

UTPB: Derrian Forge 1-25, Trent Ward 2-0, Martin Brown IV 1-0.

icon-collection COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Lincoln University at UTPB
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The UTPB Falcon football team faced off against the Lincoln University Blue Tigers Saturday afternoon at Grande Stadium in Midland. The falcons led the first half 27-6.

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:28 pm

By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The start for the UTPB football team against Lincoln University was so good that the Falcons coaching staff was caught off guard.

Kobe Robinson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, caught a screen pass that turned into an 85-yard touchdown on the Falcons’ first offensive series and then watched teammates Derrian Forge return an interception for a 25-yard score and Martin Brown IV scoop up a blocked punt for a 23-yard touchdown.

All before the midway point of the first quarter.

When it was all over, Robinson had scored three times to set a single-game record for the program, the defense had four interceptions and two blocked kicks and the Falcons ran away to a 54-20 victory against the Blue Tigers Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Quarterback Clayton Roberts completed 15 of 24 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, the second straight game with four scoring tosses.

Robinson had four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns to go with the kickoff return, while fellow wide receiver Baylon Ware had five receptions for 98 yards and two scores.

“I kind of let that get to me a little bit,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said of the quick start. “And we started subbing and we stalled out big time and that’s on me.

“When you go up 27-0 with seven minutes to go in the first quarter, my first thought was ‘this is going to get so out of hand that we’re not going to be able to do much with them when we go in (at halftime). But it’s good for those young guys, maybe knock some of their nerves off a little bit and they’ll be a little more ready the next time around when it counts.”

Defensively, Trent Ward had two of the interceptions for UTPB (2-0), with Forge and Brown IV each finishing with one.

Carrigan also credited Roberts’ play throughout the game as one of the reasons the Falcons were able to use some of the less-experienced players as each time the offensive bogged down or got off-schedule, Roberts went in to calm things down.

Quarterback Desmond Hunter led Lincoln (0-2), going 14-of-25 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Hosea Franklin finished with 51 yards on 23 carries before leaving with an injury in the second half.

Falcons co-defensive coordinator Jacob Martin said that stopping Franklin and fellow running back Tori Hicks (14 carries, 29 yards, one touchdown) was a key after watching the Blue Tigers’ effort against Nicholls State.

“Those are two good running backs and their quarterback runs well, too,” Martin said. “I thought we did a good job with pressure and anytime you get two blocks and four picks it’s good.

“Kobe’s kickoff return was awesome, it got everyone pumped up.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:28 pm. | Tags: , , ,

