  • October 31, 2020

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: UTPB teams finish 11th at LSC championships

Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:20 pm

SAN ANGELO The UTPB men’s and women’s cross country teams each finished 11th in the team standings Saturday at the Lone Star Conference meet at Angelo State.

The UTPB men totaled 268 points to finish behind team champion West Texas A&M (31 points). The Falcon women scored 308 points. Dallas Baptist won the team title with 25 points.

Erik Flores placed 32nd to lead the Falcon men, followed by freshman Joshua Garcia in 42nd place. Sergio Hernandez finished 54th and Noah Perez in 74th. Jared Myers finished in 78th to round out the scoring.

Thalia Balderas led the women, finishing 57th. She was followed by Ireneta Warlo and Aleisha Ford who finished 64th and 65th, respectively. Salma Gutierrez and Kenia Enriquez were 74th and 75th.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

