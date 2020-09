COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Garcia earns Top 10 finish in first meet with UTPB

Former Permian runner Joshua Garcia earned a top-10 finish Friday in his first collegiate race with UTPB, finishing ninth at the Lubbock Christian College Invite at the LCU Golf Course.

Garcia finished with a time of 27 minutes, 21.10 seconds over the five-mile course. Innocent Murwanashyaka of West Texas A&M won the men’s race with a time of 26:02.60, while Western New Mexico won the team title with 43 points.

Nayeli Galindo was the top finisher on the women’s side for UTPB, finishing 37th with a time of 22:58. Florance Uwajeneza of West Texas A&M won with a time of 18:22.90 to help the Lady Buffs win the team title.