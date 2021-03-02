  • March 2, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers survive scare to remain unbeaten - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers survive scare to remain unbeaten

No. 3 Odessa College 74, New Mexico Military Institute 67

NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (2-5 Overall, 1-3 WJCAC)

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 8-17 3-4 21, John Mapiou 4-9 1-2 9, Luis Riascos Varon 1-2 2-4 4, Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu 5-12 91-3 21, Jeremiah Barr 1-8 1-4 3, Nicolas Girondin 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Jay’veon Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Nadjrick Peat 1-2 0-0 2, Andrew Bennett 0-0 1-2 1, Tarren Burrola 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-29 67.

ODESSA COLLEGE (12-0, 5-0)

Isaiah Turner 0-3 1-2 1, Dancell Leter 4-8 2-4 11, Aquarn Butler 1-3 1-2 4, Elijah Tate 4-9 3-3 11, Shakeem Alcindor 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan Booker 3-8 1-4 7, Shaman Alston 5-7 4-4 15, Yohamid Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2, Doug Young 0-2 0-0 0, Travis Gray 2-6 0-0 4, Teiquan Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Tre Richardson 3-5 0-0 9, Alphoussenyi Diedhiou 1-5 5-7 7, Cameron Denson 0-0 0-2 0, Demarius Splunge 0-0 0-0 0, Darrius Miles 1-1 0-0 2.  Totals 25-60 18-30 74.

Halftime — Odessa College 31, New Mexico Military Institute 27. 3-Point goals — NMMI 6-17 (Cadeaux de Dieu 2-2, Wilson-Rouse 2-7, Girondin 1-1, Coleman 1-1, Burrola 0-1, Riascos Varon 0-1, Barr 0-2, Mapiou 0-2), Odessa College 6-22 (Richardson 3-5, Alston 1-1, Leter 1-2, Butler 1-3, Turner 0-1, Booker 0-1, Diedhiou 0-1, Young 0-2, Gray 0-2, Tate 0-4). Total fouls — NMMI 21, Odessa College 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — NMMI 38 (Cadeaux de Dieu 9), Odessa College 35 (Diedhiou 6). Assists — NMMI 10 (Riascos Varon 3), Odessa College 11 (Butler 4)

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:46 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers survive scare to remain unbeaten By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa College basketball team found itself needing a pair of rallies against New Mexico Military Institute.

The first was trying to withstand a NMMI comeback, the other was making a comeback of its own.

Ultimately, the Wranglers were able to finish theirs off at the right time, pulling away for a 74-67 victory over the Broncos in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Shaman Alston scored a team-high 15 points to lead third-ranked Odessa College, including 11 after halftime. Dancell Leter and Elijah Tate also had 11 points each for the Wranglers.

All three players were instrumental in the team’s efforts to erase the deficit. After trailing for most of the second half, Odessa College (12-0 overall, 5-0 WJCAC) outscored NMMI 23-6 over the final seven minutes to pull away.

“We weren’t as focused as we needed to be,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “But the kids have some mental toughness and got through it.

“There’s been several times that we’ve been through games like that and we keep finding ways to win. That tells you something about this group of guys.”

Things started strong for Odessa College as it jumped out to an 8-2 lead that grew to a 16-4 within the first seven minutes of the game.

The Wranglers led by as many as 14 points at 24-10 midway through the half before the Broncos trimmed the deficit down to four with their own 10-0 run.

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse and Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu each scored 21 points to lead NMMI (2-5, 1-3), with Cadeaux de Dieu grabbing nine rebounds.

The Broncos got to within a point at 26-25 with 3:07 remaining in the first ahfl before the Wranglers were able to push the lead back up to 31-27 at halftime.

The second half stayed within four points before Cadeaux de Dieu’s free throws with 14:01 remaining gave NMMI its first lead, 40-38.

The Broncos built that lead up to eight with seven minutes to go thanks to 3-pointers by Wilson-Rouse and Nicolas Girondin.

The Wranglers showed they had one last rally in them, eventually chipping away and taking the lead for good inside four minutes to go with a pair of 3-pointers from Leter and Alston.

Aquarn Butler helped seal the game away further with a 3-pointer of his own to give Odessa College a 73-67 lead.

“Hats off to Odessa and their coaching staff because they do a great job,” NMMI head coach Sean Schooley said. “He’s got a really good team that’s big and long and they just keep coming at you and they just wore us down at the end.”

