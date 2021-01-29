COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers roll past Loyalty Prep

The Odessa College basketball team maintained its unbeaten start to the season in emphatic fashion Friday by defeating Loyalty Prep 121-60 at the OC Sports Center.

This was the only game played this weekend for the Wranglers after the previously scheduled Chap Classic in Midland was canceled.

Jordan Booker was one of four Wranglers (4-0 overall) to finish in double figures scoring with 15 points, while also adding five assists and four steals.

Tre Richardson had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Darrius Miles and Travis Gray added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Jaden Juarez led Loyalty Prep with a game-high 28 points.