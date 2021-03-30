COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away for seventh straight victory

The Odessa College men’s basketball team won its final road game of the regular season by holding on for a 78-69 victory over New Mexico Military Institute in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Godfrey Athletic Center.

After being tied at 31-31 at halftime, the Wranglers (19-1 overall, 12-1 conference) were able to pull away in the second half and led by as many as 16 points.

Isaiah Turner finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds while Elijah Tate had 15 points. Alphousseyni Diedhiou finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Khaleb Wilson-Rounse led the Broncos with a game-high 22 points.

The Wranglers close the regular season against top-ranked South Plains College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.