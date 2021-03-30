  • March 30, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away for seventh straight victory - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away for seventh straight victory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
No. 3 Odessa College 78, New Mexico Military Institute 69

Monday, Godfrey Athletic Center, Roswell, N.M.

ODESSA COLLEGE (19-1, 12-1)

Jordan Booker 1-11 1-2 3, Isaiah Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Dancell Leter 3-9 0-0 6, Aquarn Butler 2-8 2-2 6, Elijah Tate 6-13 0-1 15, Travis Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 2-4 0-2 4, Tre Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-7 3-4 11, Cameron Denson 0-2 1-1 1, Demarius Splunge 0-0 0-0 0, Shakeem Alcindor 2-3 1-1 5, Teiquan Rush 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-79 13-20 78.

NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (6-10, 5-8)

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 7-16 3-3 22, John Mapiou 2-5 8-10 12, Luis Riascos Varon 1-3 0-1 2, Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu 4-9 2-4 10, Jeremiah Barr 4-13 3-4 11, Nicolas Girondin 1-2 0-1 3, Jordan Nelson 3-9 0-0 8, Nadjirick Peat 0-2 1-2 1, Andrew Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 17-25 69.

Halftime — Odessa College 31, New Mexico Military Institute 31. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 5-26 (Tate 3-8, Turner 1-3, Young 1-5, Leter 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Denson 0-1, Butler 0-2, Booker 0-5); New Mexico Military Institute 8-12 (Wilson-Rouse 5-8, Nelson 2-3, Girondin 1-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 20, New Mexico Military Institute 16. Fouled out — Odessa College: Tate. Technical fouls — New Mexico Military Institute: Coach. Rebounds — Odessa College 50 (Diedhiou 10), New Mexico Military Institute 45 (Cadeaux de Dieu 11). Assists — Odessa College 15 (Booker 4), New Mexico Military Institute 12 (Riascos Varon 4).

Posted: Monday, March 29, 2021 11:10 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away for seventh straight victory OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College men’s basketball team won its final road game of the regular season by holding on for a 78-69 victory over New Mexico Military Institute in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Godfrey Athletic Center.

After being tied at 31-31 at halftime, the Wranglers (19-1 overall, 12-1 conference) were able to pull away in the second half and led by as many as 16 points.

Isaiah Turner finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds while Elijah Tate had 15 points. Alphousseyni Diedhiou finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Khaleb Wilson-Rounse led the Broncos with a game-high 22 points.

The Wranglers close the regular season against top-ranked South Plains College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, March 29, 2021 11:10 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 82°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 38°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 44°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]