COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away for seventh straight victory

- No. 3 Odessa College 78, New Mexico Military Institute 69
-
Monday, Godfrey Athletic Center, Roswell, N.M.
ODESSA COLLEGE (19-1, 12-1)
Jordan Booker 1-11 1-2 3, Isaiah Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Dancell Leter 3-9 0-0 6, Aquarn Butler 2-8 2-2 6, Elijah Tate 6-13 0-1 15, Travis Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 2-4 0-2 4, Tre Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-7 3-4 11, Cameron Denson 0-2 1-1 1, Demarius Splunge 0-0 0-0 0, Shakeem Alcindor 2-3 1-1 5, Teiquan Rush 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-79 13-20 78.
NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (6-10, 5-8)
Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 7-16 3-3 22, John Mapiou 2-5 8-10 12, Luis Riascos Varon 1-3 0-1 2, Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu 4-9 2-4 10, Jeremiah Barr 4-13 3-4 11, Nicolas Girondin 1-2 0-1 3, Jordan Nelson 3-9 0-0 8, Nadjirick Peat 0-2 1-2 1, Andrew Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 17-25 69.
Halftime — Odessa College 31, New Mexico Military Institute 31. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 5-26 (Tate 3-8, Turner 1-3, Young 1-5, Leter 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Denson 0-1, Butler 0-2, Booker 0-5); New Mexico Military Institute 8-12 (Wilson-Rouse 5-8, Nelson 2-3, Girondin 1-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 20, New Mexico Military Institute 16. Fouled out — Odessa College: Tate. Technical fouls — New Mexico Military Institute: Coach. Rebounds — Odessa College 50 (Diedhiou 10), New Mexico Military Institute 45 (Cadeaux de Dieu 11). Assists — Odessa College 15 (Booker 4), New Mexico Military Institute 12 (Riascos Varon 4).
ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College men’s basketball team won its final road game of the regular season by holding on for a 78-69 victory over New Mexico Military Institute in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Godfrey Athletic Center.
After being tied at 31-31 at halftime, the Wranglers (19-1 overall, 12-1 conference) were able to pull away in the second half and led by as many as 16 points.
Isaiah Turner finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds while Elijah Tate had 15 points. Alphousseyni Diedhiou finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Khaleb Wilson-Rounse led the Broncos with a game-high 22 points.
The Wranglers close the regular season against top-ranked South Plains College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.
