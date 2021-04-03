COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers' path set for WJCAC Tournament

The Odessa College basketball team knows its path in order to clinch a Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament title.

The Wranglers earned a double bye in the conference tournament and will play against Western Texas College, Frank Phillips College or New Mexico Military Institute in the semifinal Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

Frank Phillips College and New Mexico Military Institute play in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with the winner playing Western Texas College at 8 p.m. Monday. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday.