  • April 3, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers' path set for WJCAC Tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers' path set for WJCAC Tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, April 3, 2021 7:49 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers' path set for WJCAC Tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College basketball team knows its path in order to clinch a Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament title.

The Wranglers earned a double bye in the conference tournament and will play against Western Texas College, Frank Phillips College or New Mexico Military Institute in the semifinal Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

Frank Phillips College and New Mexico Military Institute play in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with the winner playing Western Texas College at 8 p.m. Monday. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, April 3, 2021 7:49 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
63°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: SE at 15mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 53°
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 53°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 85°/Low 59°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 93°/Low 61°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]