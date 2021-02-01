COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers move up to No. 8 in latest rankings

The Odessa College men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings released Monday.
The Wranglers (4-0) maintained their unblemished record following a 120-61 victory against Loyalty Prep Friday at the OC Sports Center. South Plains College is the only other WJCAC team in the rankings, moving into the No. 1 spot this week.
Odessa College returns to the court for two games this week, starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.
