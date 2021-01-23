COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers hold on for season-opening victory

The Odessa College basketball team withstood a second half surge to hold on for a 75-74 victory over Hill College Friday in the season opener for both teams.

The Wranglers (1-0) held a 37-23 halftime lead before the Rebels came back with 51 points in the second half to give them a chance to win.

Isaiah Turner led Odessa College with 19 points and was one of four Wranglers to finish in double figures scoring. Elijah Tate added 11 points while Jordan Booker and Dancell Leter each had 10.

Raschard Greene and Cameron Bush led the way for Hill College with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Odessa College continues its road trip with a game at Collin County Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Plano.