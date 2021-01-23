  • January 23, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers hold on for season-opening victory

Odessa College 75, Hill College 74

Friday, Hill College, Hillsboro

ODESSA COLLEGE (1-0)

Jordan Booker 4 2-4 10, Isaiah Turner 6 5-6 19, Dancell Leter 3 3-5 10, Shaman Alston 1 2-5 4, Aquarn Butler 0 0-0 0, Elijah Tate 3 3-4 11, Doug Young 1 0-0 2, Travis Gray 0 0-0 0, Darrell Washington 1 0-0 2, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 1 0-0 2, Cameron Denson 3 0-0 1, Demarius Splunge 1 0-0 2, Shakeem Alcindor 3 2-2 8. Totals 26 17-26 75.

HILL COLLEGE (0-1)

John Buggs 0 0-0 0, Cameron Bush 5 10-14 21, Bryce Latimer 0 1-2 1, Joshua Noton 2 1-1 6, Chase Lane 0 0-0 0, Quin Anderson 3 0-0 9, Raschard Greene 11 0-0 22, Hanniel Quattara 3 1-2 7, Chris Fetuga 0 0-0 0, Khuath Gatkouth 1 1-3 3, Jamal Fuller 2 1-2 5, Isaac Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 15-24 74.

Halftime — Odessa College 37, Hill College 23. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 6 (Turner 2, Tate 2, Leter 1, Denson 1), Hill College 5 (Anderson 3, Bush 1, Noton 1). Total fouls — Odessa College 24, Hill College 22. Fouled out — Hill College: Noton. Technical fouls — Odessa College: Young

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 11:00 pm

HILLSBORO The Odessa College basketball team withstood a second half surge to hold on for a 75-74 victory over Hill College Friday in the season opener for both teams.

The Wranglers (1-0) held a 37-23 halftime lead before the Rebels came back with 51 points in the second half to give them a chance to win.

Isaiah Turner led Odessa College with 19 points and was one of four Wranglers to finish in double figures scoring. Elijah Tate added 11 points while Jordan Booker and Dancell Leter each had 10.

Raschard Greene and Cameron Bush led the way for Hill College with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Odessa College continues its road trip with a game at Collin County Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Plano.

