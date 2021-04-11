  • April 11, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers earn at-large selection to NJCAA Tournament

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:10 pm

The Odessa College basketball team earned an at-large selection to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament as the full 24-team field was unveiled Sunday night.

The Wranglers were named the No. 7 seed and will have a first round bye in the tournament scheduled to begin April 19 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kan

Odessa College will play at 8:30 p.m. April 20 against the winner of No. 10 seed Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and No. 23 seed Southwest Tennessee Community College. That matchup will take place at 4:30 p.m. April 19.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

