COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers defeat top-ranked South Plains College

The last time the Odessa College basketball team played against top-ranked South Plains College, the Wranglers came out of the contest with an overtime loss.

Odessa College made sure that wouldn’t happen again, leading the entire time in a 74-68 win over the Texans in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Head coach Kris Baumann said he wanted his Wranglers to limit the amount of 3-pointers the opponent took in their second matchup this season.

“They shoot it from so many spots,” Baumann said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half. In the second half we didn’t do as good a job. I thought we had a bunch of different guys that stepped up, I thought we were physical.”

No. 3 Odessa College (20-1 overall, 13-1 conference) had complete control throughout the first half, not allowing South Plains to get a comfortable look in front of the basket.

The Wranglers started the game off hot, grabbing a 10-5 lead in the game’s early minutes. Shakeem Alcindor made a big impact for the Wranglers in those opening minutes, scoring four points.

South Plains (17-1, 12-1) needed a timeout to regroup around the seven minute mark when Odessa College built up a 28-15 lead.

Odessa College stayed in the driver’s seat until the intermission, taking a 37-26 advantage into the locker room. The Wranglers shot 40 percent from the field, while the Texans connected on 30 percent of their shots.

Although the Wranglers never lost the lead in the contest, South Plains cut things close at multiple points in the second half.

Late shots kept the Texans in the game, including a contested 3-pointer from Philmon Gebrewhit to cut the Odessa College advantage to four points with two minutes left in regulation.

Key scores and defensive stops helped the Wranglers pick up the win, closing out their regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

South Plains’ Rivaldo Soares led all scorers with 21 points, while Dancell Leter led Odessa College with 18.

Leter said his team wanted to get off to a better start than it did on Mar. 4 in Levelland.

“We dug ourselves a hole and were down 19,” Leter said. “We just wanted to avoid that start.”

The Wranglers will continue their season at the WJCAC tournament on Apr. 5 in Lubbock.