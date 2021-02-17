  • February 17, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's series with Lubbock Christian pushed back

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's series with Lubbock Christian pushed back

Posted: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 4:05 pm

Odessa American

The UTPB basketball teams’ series against Lubbock Christian has been pushed back a day due to hazardous travel conditions.

The women are now scheduled to play at 3 p.m., followed by the men at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Falcon Dome. The teams will meet against Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Lubbock.

This is the second straight week that weather has impacted UTPB after its series with Angelo State was postponed last week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 4:05 pm.

