COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's series with Lubbock Christian pushed back

The UTPB basketball teams’ series against Lubbock Christian has been pushed back a day due to hazardous travel conditions.

The women are now scheduled to play at 3 p.m., followed by the men at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Falcon Dome. The teams will meet against Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Lubbock.

This is the second straight week that weather has impacted UTPB after its series with Angelo State was postponed last week.