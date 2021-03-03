COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's Horn, Lamar tabbed by conference

UTPB’s Jordan Horn and Trevion Lamar were named to the All-Lone Star Conference second team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Horn was the lead scorer for UTPB this season, averaging 19.3 points per game despite missing several contests with injuries. He led the Falcons in steals (21), was second in assists (36) and averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, fourth on the team.

Lamar led UTPB in points scored (327) and rebounds (67). He had two double-doubles this season and was one of just seven players in the conference with more than 300 points.