COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB women picked 13th in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

The UTPB women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th in the Lone Star Conference in a preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday.
Defending champion Lubbock Christian University was No. 1, followed by West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Commerce.
The top eight teams advance to the Lone Star Conference Tournament that begins March 2, 2021.
UTPB opens its 2020-21 season on Dec. 11 at UT-Tyler, which was picked to finished 15th.
