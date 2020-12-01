  • December 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB women picked 13th in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB women picked 13th in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 4:12 pm

Odessa American

The UTPB women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th in the Lone Star Conference in a preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday.

Defending champion Lubbock Christian University was No. 1, followed by West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Commerce.

The top eight teams advance to the Lone Star Conference Tournament that begins March 2, 2021.

UTPB opens its 2020-21 season on Dec. 11 at UT-Tyler, which was picked to finished 15th.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

