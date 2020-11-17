COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB slated to open season against UTEP

The UTPB men’s basketball now knows when it will take the court for the first time this season.

The Falcons are slated to travel to face UTEP in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

The UTEP athletic department released its schedule Tuesday.

This will be the second time in three years that the Falcons and Miners will face each other. UTEP defeated UTPB 90-63 on Nov. 6, 2018.

The Falcons are still awaiting the release of the Lone Star Conference schedule, which will be unveiled at a later date.