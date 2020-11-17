  • November 17, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB slated to open season against UTEP - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB slated to open season against UTEP

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:17 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB slated to open season against UTEP OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB men’s basketball now knows when it will take the court for the first time this season.

The Falcons are slated to travel to face UTEP in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

The UTEP athletic department released its schedule Tuesday.

This will be the second time in three years that the Falcons and Miners will face each other. UTEP defeated UTPB 90-63 on Nov. 6, 2018.

The Falcons are still awaiting the release of the Lone Star Conference schedule, which will be unveiled at a later date.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:17 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]